Defiance recorded its sixth straight victory and second straight over a state-ranked Division I opponent as the Bulldogs knocked off visiting Findlay 4-0 on Monday evening.
The win is the third shutout in the last five games for Defiance (17-4, No. 4 Division II OHSBCA), this time led by standout junior Jayden Jerger. The DHS fireballer went the distance in a five-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking two to improve to 8-0 on the year.
“Things are really starting to click with this group,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “The pitching and defense were great again tonight and it all started in that first inning when Jayden Jerger got two big outs with the bases loaded. Jayden has matured so much as the season has gone along. He wants the ball and we are glad to give it to him.
The Trojans (17-6, No. 12 D-I) loaded the bags with one out on two singles and a walk but Jerger tightened things up and induced two flyouts to end the threat before retiring 12 of the next 14 batters.
Defiance got things going in the second inning as Camden Roth led off the frame by reaching via error. A pair of sacrifice bunts moved runners over and with two away, Aidan Kiessling laced a single to right field to score a pair of runs before leadoff man Jacob Howard drove in a third run with a single to short.
The Bulldogs added their other run in the third frame as a two-out pitch to David Jimenez was ripped to left center for an RBI triple that scored Bradyn Shaw and put Defiance up 4-0.
“We struggled early in the year getting the big two-RBI hit when we needed to and tonight, we were able to two out of three times,” said Held. “Our small ball game was very good again tonight as well. Findlay is one of the better teams on our schedule and we won’t see many catchers better than (Andrew) Stechschulte. With the lefty (Ryan Stillings) on the mound and him behind the plate, they really controlled our running game.”
Six different Bulldogs tallied hits for Defiance, led by Jimenez’s triple.
Jerger’s 8-0 mark sets the DHS junior up to become the first Bulldog pitcher to record nine wins in a season since Shay Smiddy went 13-0 in 2016.
Defiance will return to action Tuesday with a home tilt against Archbold before hosting Toledo Whitmer on Thursday, Bowling Green Friday and Eastwood Saturday.
“We just need to stay the course and focus on getting better every day right up until tournament starts,” added Held. “That is when you want to peak. The pieces are starting to come together.”
Findlay 000 000 0 — 0 5 4
Defiance 031 000 x — 4 6 0
Records: Defiance 17-4, Findlay 17-6.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ryan Stillings (6 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Findlay) — Ryan Stillings 2 singles; Andrew Stechschulte double. (Defiance) — David Jimenez triple; Aidan Kiessling 2 RBIs.
