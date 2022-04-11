Despite recording only five hits, Defiance caused havoc on the basepaths to move to 6-0 on the season with an 8-3 win over Lima Central Catholic on Monday in state-ranked baseball action.
The unbeaten Bulldogs (No. 2 Division II OHSBCA) plated a pair of runs in the first and broke the game open with four runs in the fourth despite recording just two hits. David Jimenez made the Thunderbirds (5-1, No. 5 D-IV) pay for a leadoff walk as an error advanced the DHS junior to third where he scored on a Bradyn Shaw sacrifice fly. A steal, wild pitch and passed ball brought Jacob Howard around to score and make it 2-0 Bulldogs.
In the fourth, a one-out walk to Gavino Gomez started the momentum for the Bulldogs as Wade Liffick drew a walk on seven pitches. A pair of passed balls scored Gomez and put Liffick at first before an RBI bunt single by Jayden Jerger.
Jimenez followed Jerger’s knock with an RBI double to center field to make it 5-1 before Jimenez scored on another wild pitch. An RBI double in the sixth by Connor Gephart got LCC to within 6-2 but Defiance answered again in the sixth with a two-run single by Shaw with two outs, the third base hit of the frame.
The unorthodox win backed up a consistent effort from the senior Howard, who struck out nine and walked four while allowing two runs and nine hits across six frames to move to 2-0 on the season. Tyler Frederick pitched the seventh inning, allowing a run with a walk and hit. Jimenez was tops at the plate with two hits, including a double, while Shaw finished with three RBIs.
Weather permitting, Defiance will return to action twice during the week with a trip to WBL opponent St. Marys (1-5, 0-2 WBL) on Tuesday before hosting Van Wert (4-0, 1-0 No. 11 D-II) in a league tilt Friday pitting last season’s WBL co-champions.
Lima CC 001 001 1 - 3 5 2
Defiance 200 402 x - 8 5 0
Records: Defiance 6-0, Lima CC 5-1.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Howard (6 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Tyler Frederick.
Losing pitcher: Billy Bourk (3.1 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Carson Parker.
Leading hitters: (Lima CC) - Carson Parker single, triple; Connor Gephart double, 2 RBIs; Matt Cira double. (Defiance) - David Jimenez single, double, 3 runs; Bradyn Shaw 3 RBIs; Tyler Frederick 2 runs.
