Defiance picked up its fourth straight win and 22nd victory of the season in a state-ranked clash at DHS on Monday, downing Bowling Green 6-3 in a makeup game from earlier this season.
Bradyn Shaw went the distance for the Division II No. 1 Bulldogs, improving to 5-0 on the season by scattering five hits and three runs while striking out nine.
The Bulldogs (22-2) got off to a hot start with David Jimenez, Gavino Gomez and Shaw all reaching consecutively with one out in the first inning. Jimenez scored on an RBI knock from Jayden Jerger while an error on a ball hit by Mark Butler plated Gomez.
“I thought the guys really came with energy today and that helped us get us off to a good start,” said DHS skipper Tom Held. “We made some mental mistakes on the bases tonight that we cannot do in tourney or it will burn us.”
After allowing a leadoff single in the second, Shaw bounced back and sandwiched a pickoff of BG’s Jack Brown at first base with two strikeouts. Defiance broke things open in the second as Gomez came up clutch with a bases-loaded double to center field to clear the bags and put the ‘Dogs up 5-0 on the No. 17 team in Division I (OHSBCA).
Defiance countered a three-spot by the Bobcats in the third inning with their final scoring of the day, an RBI single by Jimenez. From there, Shaw clamped down on BG, allowing just two baserunners over the final four innings of work.
Gomez led the Bulldogs at the plate with a single, double and three RBIs while Jimenez rapped two singles and scored a pair of runs.
“Gavino Gomez is our best hitter right now and he had the big bases-loaded double that opened the game up for us,” added Held. “Today was another great tune up for the guys going into tourney on Friday. BG has had a very good baseball program for as long as I have been around the game.”
Defiance will get its final pre-tourney tune-up on Tuesday at home against Columbus Grove before facing either Rossford or Toledo Woodward in a D-II sectional final Friday at 5 p.m. in the final home game of the season for the Bulldogs’ eight seniors.
Bowling Green 003 000 0 — 3 5 2
Defiance 231 000 x — 6 9 1
Records: Defiance 23-2, Bowling Green 13-6.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jack Brown (3 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Jimmy LaForce, Kissner.
Leading hitters: (Bowling Green) — Nate Kress 2 RBIs. (Defiance) — Gavino Gomez single, double, 3 RBIs; David Jimenez 2 singles, 2 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.