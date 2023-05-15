WAUSEON — Two days after being held to one base hit in a 1-0 shutout loss, Defiance exploded for 15 runs on 11 hits as the Bulldogs scored a season-high 15 runs in a 15-1 five-inning win at Wauseon on Monday.
For Defiance (20-4, No. 5 D-II OHSBCA), the win marks the 23rd time in 24 years the team has won 20 games in a season. Monday’s win saw the Bulldogs get off to a fast start with back-to-back singles and three consecutive batters reach to start the game, including an RBI single from Aidan Kiessling before Jackson Walter scored Kiessling on an RBI sacrifice bunt.
The second inning was an even better start for the ‘Dogs, drawing three walks and a single in the first four at-bats, the final free pass scoring Christian Conley before run-scoring hits by Kiessling, David Jimenez and RBI outs from Walter and Gavino Gomez stretched the lead to 7-0.
“We needed a game like this,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “We have a ton of respect for coach (Trent) Thomas and the Wauseon program, we’ve had some great games over the years with them.
“We moved Tyler (Frederick) to the leadoff and he got us off to a good start. I thought we bunted really well tonight.”
Wauseon slugger Ryan Marks put the lone blemish on DHS starter Bradyn Shaw’s four-inning ledger with a one-out home run to right field to prevent a shutout but from there, Shaw did not allow a runner past second base to close out the win.
“Bradyn had another very good outing on the mound,” lauded Held. “He was able to throw enough strikes and stay away from the walks, which he has done all season long.”
Already up 10-0 through four frames, Defiance slammed the door shut in the fifth frame as Garrett Rodenberger drove in a pair of runs on a bases-loaded hit before Shaw and Torin Long added RBI singles and Tyler Frederick drew a bases-juiced walk.
Frederick and Kiessling scored three runs each while Walter tied for the team high with three RBIs in the win over Wauseon, who the Bulldogs will face in just a few days’ time on Friday in a Division II sectional final at DHS at 5 p.m.
“Hopefully tonight will give our guys some confidence offensively,” said Held. “If we can score some runs, this group has a chance to make a run. We didn’t get a league title this year but we didn’t get one in 2015 and we were still able to make a run in the tournament, get to Columbus and win it all.”
The win also marked career victory No. 799 for Held, who could become just the second coach in OHSAA history to win 800 games with a victory against Oregon Clay at home on Tuesday.
Defiance 252 15 — 15 11 1
Wauseon 010 00 — 1 1 3
Records: Defiance 20-4, Wauseon 9-12-1.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (4 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Fernando Torres.
Losing pitcher: Braylon Miller (3 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Cooper Balser.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Bradyn Shaw single, double; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Tyler Frederick 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Jackson Walter 3 RBIs; Christian Conley 3 runs; Christian Commisso 2 runs. (Wauseon) — Ryan Marks home run.
