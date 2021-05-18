A late rally for Defiance fell one run short as the Bulldogs dropped a 4-3 contest at home to Liberty-Benton on Monday.
After each team tallied a run in the third, the visiting Eagles grabbed a 3-1 lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. They added one more in the top of the seventh to take a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the inning.
In the bottom of the frame, the Bulldogs were able to push across a pair of runs to close the gap to 4-3.
Jacob Howard supplied half of the Defiance offense, getting two of the four base hits the Bulldogs had in the game.
Bradyn Shaw took the loss on the mound. He went the distance and allowed four runs on six hits with five walks and eight strikeouts.
Liberty-Benton 001 200 1 – 4 6 3
Defiance 001 000 2 – 3 4 1
Records: Defiance 19-6.
Winning pitcher: L. Ebert (6 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 4 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: L. Garlock.
Losing pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 6 runs, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Benton) – T. Moser 2 singles, double, RBI. (Defiance) – Jacob Howard 2 singles; Bradyn Shaw single, RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.