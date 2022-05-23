In a back-and-forth affair between two 20-plus win teams, Defiance came up with the key hits late as the Division II No. 1 Bulldogs rallied from a 5-3 deficit through 4.5 innings to knock off Wayne Trace 6-5 at Defiance High School on Monday.
The tournament tune-up saw the Bulldogs (26-2) and Raiders (21-3) throw three pitchers each ahead of scheduled postseason games on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively.
“This was a great game for our guys right before tourney,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “The coaching staff was very proud of them finding a way to win after giving up a lead. (WT coach) Ryne (Jerome) has a really good team. We saw that last summer.They really compete. They could have packed it in when we jumped on them 3-0.”
After Wayne Trace took a 5-3 lead in the fifth with a three-run uprising, the Bulldogs’ rally started quickly. After a leadoff single from Jacob Howard was wiped out by a fielder’s choice that allowed David Jimenez to reach, a walk to Gavino Gomez set the table for a pair of runs. Jimenez scored from third on a wild pitch before Bradyn Shaw sent a fly ball to center field that was dep enough to score Gomez on a sacrifice.
In the seventh inning, Howard drew a one-out walk and stole second two pitches later. After a swing and miss to draw the count full against WT pitcher Kyle Forrer, Jimenez came up with his third and most important hit of the day with a base hit to left field to score the speedy Howard and earn the walk-off win.
Jimenez was one of three pitchers to appear for the Bulldogs, allowing two hits and two runs with two strikeouts in the fourth. Aidan Kiessling pitched the final three frames, fanning four and allowing three runs on four hits while earning the win. Shaw pitched the first three innings, striking out three with one hit and no runs.
Forrer was dealt the loss with 1.1 innings of work while Breven Anderson (two innings) and Tyler Davis (three innings) also saw time.
Jimenez reached base in all four of his at-bats, finishing a home run short of the cycle with two runs and two steals. Shaw added a pair of base knocks while Gomez swiped three bases.
“DJ is really seeing the ball well right now. He had some really big hits,” said Held. “Our infield defense was the difference in the game. DJ, Kam’Ron (Rivera), Bradyn, and Aidan all made great plays.”
Defiance will take on Ottawa-Glandorf in a D-II district semifinal at Archbold on Thursday while Wayne Trace will battle Ayersville in D-IV action on Wednesday at Bryan.
Wayne Trace 000 230 0 — 5 7 1
Defiance 300 020 1 — 6 8 1
Records: Defiance 26-2, Wayne Trace 21-3.
Winning pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Bradyn Shaw, David Jimenez.
Losing pitcher: Kyle Forrer (1.1 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Breven Anderson, Tyler Davis.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Kyle Forrer 2 singles; Breven Anderson 2 singles; Cooper Wenzlick double. (Defiance) — David Jimenez single, double, triple, 2 runs, 2 steals; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Gavino Gomez 2 runs, 3 steals.
Kalida 6, Fairview 5
KALIDA — Kalida’s Jaden Smith connected for a bases-loaded walk-off knock in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Wildcats claimed a 6-4 win at Fairview.
Michael Horstman tallied three hits in six at-bats for the Wildcats while Colin Hoffman fanned five in 5.1 innings of work.
Abram Shininger singled and doubled for the Apaches while starter Jackson Grine struck out nine with no walks in 3.2 innings of work, allowing five runs but only one earned.
Fairview 001 004 000 0 — 5 6 3
Kalida 010 400 000 1 — 6 10 2
Records: Kalida 17-10, Fairview 14-12.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (5.1 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: EJ Miller, Evan Klausing, Justin Siebeneck.
Losing pitcher: Adam Lashaway (1 inning, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Jackson Grine, Eli Shininger.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Abram Shininger single, double, 2 RBIs. (Kalida) — Michael Horstman 3 singles; Gabe Roof 2 singles; Colin Hoffman 2 singles; Jaden Smith 2 singles; Drew Buss 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.