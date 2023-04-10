LIMA — Defiance baseball picked up their sixth win of the season with an 8-2 road victory over Lima Central Catholic on Monday.
David Jimenez pitched six strong innings for the Bulldogs, surrendering two runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking five. Brezlen Zipfel came in and closed the game out with a hitless inning in relief.
Defiance got up early as Aidan Kiessling singled in Jimenez and Bradyn Shaw after Jimenez singled to open the inning and Shaw was hit by a pitch. The run in the second inning came after Tyler Frederick reached via an error to lead off the inning then stole second, advanced to third on a dropped third strike and came home on a balk.
Jimenez had trouble finding the strike zone in the bottom half of the inning, as four of his five walks in the contest came in the second inning, plating the first run of the game for the Thunderbirds. But a bases loaded double play turned up the middle by Shaw and Torin Long ended the frame.
“DJ was able to pitch out of two bases-loaded jams early in the game and that is a sign of maturity and not panicking,” said DHS skipper Tom Held. “Getting that ground ball against (Carson) Parker, who is one of the better hitters in northwest Ohio, in the second inning was huge. Credit Bradyn and Torin for turning the DP.
“Tonight was definitely the best AB’s we’ve had all season long against a couple really good pitchers. (Associate head) coach (Rick) Weaver made a couple adjustments with their plate discipline over the weekend and you could tell it really helped them.”
Defiance put the game out of reach with three runs in the fourth, including an RBI double from Christian Commisso and RBI singles from both Jimenez and Shaw. They garnered insurance runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Commisso and Frederick each had doubles on the day while Jimenez was the only Bulldog to garner multiple hits.
The Bulldogs will look to move to 2-1 in Western Buckeye League play on Tuesday with a home contest against St. Marys.
Defiance 210 301 1 — 8 10 0
Lima CC 010 001 0 — 2 6 3
Records: Defiance 6-1, Lima Central Catholic 2-4
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (6 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Brezlen Zipfel.
Losing pitcher: Carson Parker (4 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Billy Bourk.
Leading hitters: (LCC) — Matt Cira 2 singles; Brady Malcom 2 RBIs. (Defiance) — Christian Commisso double; Tyler Frederick double; David Jiminez 2 singles, 2 runs; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
