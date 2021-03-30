Following a six-run eighth inning to knock off Wauseon on Saturday, Defiance didn’t save its runs for later on Monday against Rossford.
The host Bulldogs plated eight runs in the first inning alone, cruising to a 12-2 win in five frames to move to 2-0 on the young season.
“We’ve scored 40 runs in four scrimmages then we faced (Wauseon ace Connar) Penrod in Saturday and couldn’t get anything going, so it was good to see us swinging really well in the first inning,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “In my mind, two plays was the difference in this game.
“They get the leadoff guy on in the first inning, we get a comebacker and we turn two. We get a leadoff guy on in the bottom of the first, they get a comebacker and drop the ball at second. They turn two, nothing happens. But they gave us an extra out. I’ll give our guys credit, we made them pay.”
Sophomore David Jimenez was a spark for the DHS lineup with a leadoff single to set up the crooked number. After Jacob Howard reached on a fielder’s choice and both stole bases, Bradyn Shaw followed up with an RBI base knock to left field that eventually scored both. Mark Butler added an RBI sac fly as the Bulldog lineup got on base via base hit, hit-batsman and error with Defiance went through the order and then some.
Jimenez added a two-run single in the opening. frame while a wild pitch scored the Bulldog centerfielder to cap the scoring.
The speedy hosts finished with eight steals in all, including two each from outfielder Drew Kellermyer and third baseman Jack Mortier.
Junior righty Jayden Jerger got the start on the bump for the Bulldogs and held a Rossford (2-1) squad that outscored Toledo Waite 23-3 in a twinbill sweep to two runs on four hits over four frames, fanning four.
Mortier came on in the fifth to close things out and navigated a pair of walks with a pair of strikeouts to wrap up the lopsided win.
“We were able to get some guys on that can run and DJ (Jimenez), when he gets on base, he’s a major weapon on the bases that can really cause havoc,” said Held. “Our small ball game hasn’t been good, our running game hasn’t been great and you have to have a better running game if you want to win close games.
“For the most part, though, we’re on pace. We’ll find out more as we go.”
Defiance will return to action Thursday at home against Bowling Green before hosting rival Napoleon on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Rossford 000 20 — 2 4 4
Defiance 802 2x — 12 7 2
Records: Defiance 2-0, Rossford 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jack Mortier.
Losing pitcher: Andrew McManus (2 innings, 10 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Brandon Swope.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — David Jimenez 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Bradyn Shaw 2 RBIs; Drew Kellermyer 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Wade Liffick 2 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.