CONTINENTAL — Wayne Trace senior Evan Crosby threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Raiders to a 12-0 season-opening win over Continental on Monday.
Crosby struck out nine and walked three in the no-no for the Raiders while Tyler Davis and Cooper Wenzlick each doubled and drove in two runs.
Wayne Trace 008 22 — 12 4 0
Continental 000 00 — 0 0 3
Records: Wayne Trace 1-0, Continental 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Evan Crosby (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jayden Pitney (3.1 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Braxton Stegbauer.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tyler Davis double, 2 RBIs; Cooper Wenzlick double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tucker Antoine 2 RBIs; Breven Anderson 2 runs; Cale Winans 2 runs; Kyle Slade 2 runs.
Lima Shawnee 8,
Fairview 7
LIMA — Fairview rallied to tie Lima Shawnee at 7-7 entering the bottom of the sixth but the Indians prevailed for an 8-7 opening victory.
Breaven Williams hit a single and double to lead the Apaches at the dish while Elijah Arend punched two singles.
Fairview 201 103 0 — 7 7 1
Shawnee 200 141 x — 8 7 3
Records: Lima Shawnee 1-0, Fairview 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Tyson Bevilockway (1.1 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Jaden Wheeler, Carder Daily, Landon Gallegos.
Losing pitcher: Eli Shininger (1.1 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jackson Grine, Abram Shininger.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Breaven Williams single, double, 2 runs, 2 steals; Elijah Arend 2 singles; Cole Mack 2 RBIs; Adam Lashaway 2 runs. (Lima Shawnee) — Sage Ebling 2 singles, 2 runs; Chase Sunderland 2 singles; Derek Lyons double; Blake Reaman 2 steals.
Antwerp 9, Edon 0
ANTWERP — Antwerp junior Reid Lichty struck out a dozen Edon batters en route to a 9-0 shutout victory for the Archers.
Lichty allowed two hits before sophomore Teeghun Marlin finished off the blanking for Antwerp. Ethan Lichty had three hits and four RBIs, including a double while Camden Fuller also had a two-bagger.
Garrett Skiles ripped two of the three base knocks for Edon.
Edon 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Antwerp 431 100 x — 9 12 0
Records: Antwerp 1-0, Edon 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Reid Lichty (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Teeghun Marlin.
Losing pitcher: Christian Owens (1 inning, 7 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Chris Joice.
Leading hitters: (Edon) — Garrett Skiles 2 singles. (Antwerp) — Ethan Lichty 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Camden Fuller single, double; Aiden Lichty 2 singles, 3 runs; Parker Moore 2 runs; Carson Altimus 2 runs.
Paulding 4, Ottoville 2
OTTOVILLE — Paulding senior Ethan Foltz helped keep Ottoville at bay with nine strikeouts in five frames in a 4-2 Panther win.
Kane Jones and Nick Manz backed up the winning effort from Foltz and reliever Peyton Adams with three base hits each for Paulding. Isaac Reeb doubled, driving in two.
Paulding 110 200 0 — 4 12 2
Ottoville 000 011 0 — 2 4 0
Records: Paulding 1-0, Ottoville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Foltz (5 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Peyton Adams.
Losing pitcher: Brandon Calvelage (5 innings, 4 runs, 10 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jackson Ricker.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Kane Jones 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nick Manz 3 singles; Isaac Reeb single, double, 2 RBIs. (Ottoville) — Grant Leis 2 singles.
Archbold 6, Edgerton 5
ARCHBOLD — Archbold scored all six of its runs in the first three innings, holding off Edgerton, 6-5.
Jayden Seiler and Mason Siegel both roped doubles for the Bluestreaks with Seiler fanning five in four innings to earn the win and Siegel finishing the game in relief. Stephen Diller added a pair of hits.
Corey Everetts tripled, driving in three of the five runs for Edgerton.
Edgerton 030 200 0 — 5 10 0
Archbold 024 000 x — 6 10 0
Records: Archbold 1-0, Edgerton 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (4 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Brian Burrowes, Mason Siegel.
Losing pitcher: Cory Herman (2 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kaden Kennerk.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Corey Everetts single, triple, 3 RBIs; Noah Weaver 2 singles, 2 runs. (Archbold) — Jayden Seiler single, double; Mason Siegel single, double; Stephen Diller 2 singles; Carson Dominique 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cade Miller 2 RBIs.
Bryan 2, O-G 1
GLANDORF — It took an extra frame but Bryan outlasted Ottawa-Glandorf 2-1 in eight innings, thanks to a combined one-hitter.
Dylan Dominique pitched the first seven innings, fanning 12 with three walks to earn the win before Noah Huard sidestepped three walks of his own to close out the victory. Joe Watson singled twice for the Bears.
Colin White had the lone knock for the Titans, which led 1-0 entering the top of the seventh.
Bryan 000 001 1 — 2 4 0
O-G 000 100 00 — 1 1 1
Records: Bryan 1-0, O-G 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Dylan Dominique (7 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 12 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Noah Huard.
Losing pitcher: Evan Pester (2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Mitchell Schroeder.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Joe Watson 2 singles; Carter Dominique double. (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Colin White single.
Patrick Henry 5, Miller City 2
MILLER CITY — Patrick Henry starter Aiden Behrman struck out seven over five shutout innings as the Patriots took down Miller City, 5-2.
Behrman and Landon Johnson each had two singles to lead PH, which originally was set to host the game before field conditions moved the game to Miller City.
Brenden Barlage had a single and double to lead the Wildcats at the plate.
Patrick Henry 210 000 2 — 5 6 0
Miller City 000 000 2 — 2 4 1
Records: Patrick Henry 1-0, Miller City 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Mason Schwiebert.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Barlage (3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Andrew Weis.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) — Aiden Behrman 2 singles; Landon Johnson 2 singles. (Miller City) — Brenden Barlage single, double.
Wauseon 17, Stryker 5
WAUSEON — Wauseon answered a three-run top of the second inning by visiting Stryker with nine of its own in the bottom of the frame en route to a 17-5 five-inning victory.
Eli Delgado ripped three singles, scoring three runs for the Indians, while Kaden Clymer, Mason Thomas and Keaton Hartsock all had two-hit efforts.
Daniel Donovan and Levi Barnum each doubled for the Panthers.
Stryker 030 02 — 5 6 6
Wauseon 193 4x — 17 13 2
Records: Wauseon 1-0, Stryker 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Kage Little (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Tate Wyse.
Losing pitcher: William Donovan (1.2 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Daniel Donovan, Jacob Myers, Matthew Froelich.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) — Daniel Donovan double; Levi Barnum double. (Wauseon) — Eli Delgado 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 steals; Kaden Clymer single, double; Mason Thomas 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Keaton Hartsock 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tate Wyse 3 runs; Braylon Miller 2 runs, 2 steals; Jude Armstrong 2 steals.
Kalida 10, Delphos Jefferson 0
DELPHOS — Kalida hurler Colin Hoffman held Delphos Jefferson to just one hit, taking advantage of seven errors in a 10-0 blanking.
Hoffman struck out nine with a pair of walks for Kalida, which broke open the game with a six-run surge in the fourth inning. Evan Klausing and Jaden Smith each had two base hits while Jacob Siebeneck drove in a pair of runs.
Kalida 100 603 — 10 7 1
Jefferson 000 000 — 0 1 7
Records: Kalida 1-0, Jefferson 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Braylon Scalf (3.1 innings, 4 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Evan Klausing 2 singles; Jaden Smith 2 singles; Jacob Siebeneck double, 2 RBIs. (Delphos Jefferson) — Karder Agner double.
