BRYAN — Bryan clinched its first outright NWOAL title in four years and the 31st in program history with an 8-3 win over visiting Evergreen on Monday.
Dylan Dominique struck out eight over five innings for the Golden Bears while Taysen Deckrosh and Carter Dominique each laced doubles.
Landen Vance drove in three runs with a double and home run for the Vikings, which could have clinched a share of the school’s first-ever baseball title with a win.
Evergreen 000 030 0 — 3 6 2
Bryan 400 301 x — 8 7 2
Records: Bryan 11-6 (6-1 NWOAL), Evergreen 10-6 (4-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Dylan Dominique (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ethan Psurny.
Losing pitcher: RJ Shunck (0.2 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Nick Smithmyer, Landen Vance.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) — Layne Vance 3 singles; Landen Vance double, home run, 3 RBIs. (Bryan) — Jase Kepler 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ethan Psurny 2 singles, 2 runs; Carter Dominique double, 2 RBIs; Taysen Deckrosh double; Quinn Brown 2 runs.
Wauseon 11, Swanton 1
WAUSEON — Wauseon capped its league slate with a winning record, rolling past Swanton 11-1 in five frames.
Will Sherman pitched all five innings for the Indians with four strikeouts and no earned runs allowed. Tyson Rodriguez and Eli Delgado each had three hits, combining for five runs.
Swanton 010 00 — 1 4 5
Wauseon 122 51 — 11 13 3
Records: Wauseon 6-13 (4-3 NWOAL), Swanton 5-9 (1-6 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Will Sherman (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ryan O’Shea (2.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Drew Smigelski, Hunter Gowing.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Ryan O’Shea 2 singles. (Wauseon) — Tyson Rodriguez 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Eli Delgado 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Keaton Hartsock 3 RBIs; Clay Stump 2 RBIs; Kaden Clymer 2 runs.
Miller City 12, Ayersville 3
MILLER CITY — Miller City broke open a close game with a six-run fourth inning, claiming a 12-3 win over visiting Ayersville.
MC’s Thomas Weis came on after Ayersville plated two runs in the first inning, holding the Pilots to one run over the final six frames, fanning five. Caleb Niese doubled and drove in four runs.
Abe DeLano laced a single and double, scoring two of Ayersville’s three runs.
Ayersville 201 000 0 — 3 6 3
Miller City 301 602 x — 12 7 4
Records: Miller City 10-6, Ayersville 10-11.
Winning pitcher: Thomas Weis (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Caleb Warnimont.
Losing pitcher: Abe DeLano (3.1 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Luke DeLano.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Abe DeLano single, double, 2 runs. (Miller City) — Caleb Niese single, double, 4 RBIs; Dillon Peck double; Evan Niese 3 runs; Austin Ruhe 2 runs; Brendan Barlage 2 runs; Joe Deitering 2 runs.
Liberty Center 9, Fairview 6
SHERWOOD — Liberty Center invaded Fairview and snapped the Apaches’ six-game win streak with a 9-6 road triumph.
Ethan Tampurages’ bat led the way for the Tigers with a pair of solo home runs while Landon Amstutz drove in three runs while earning the win on the mound.
Nathaniel Adkins fanned seven in three innings as the starter for Fairview.
L. Center 014 300 1 — 9 10 2
Fairview 131 010 0 — 6 7 0
Records: Liberty Center 11-6, Fairview 13-8.
Winning pitcher: Landon Amstutz (5 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Ethan Tampurages.
Losing pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (3 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Adam Lashaway, Jackson Grine.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Ethan Tampurages 2 home runs, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Carter Dickman single, double, 2 RBIs; Landon Kruse 2 singles, 2 runs; Landon Amstutz double, 3 RBIs; Zane Zeiter 2 runs. (Fairview) — Adam Lashaway 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Eli Shininger 2 RBIs; Nathaniel Adkins 2 runs.
Hicksville 11, Edon 1
EDON — Jackson Bergman was dominant in four frames for Hicksville, fanning 11 and allowing one hit in the Aces’ 11-1 win over host Edon.
Bergman also led the Aces at the dish with three base knocks while Zack Thatcher doubled.
Cole Vasquez struck out 10 before being lifted in the seventh inning for Edon.
Hicksville 000 060 5 — 11 12 2
Edon 001 000 0 — 1 3 3
Records: Hicksville 6-7, Edon 6-10.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Bergman (4 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Aiden Champion.
Losing pitcher: Cole Vasquez (6.1 innings, 8 runs, 9 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Wade Parrish.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Jackson Bergman 3 singles; Zack Thatcher single, double; Austin Sanders 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Aaron Klima 2 singles; Aiden Champion 2 RBIs. (Edon) — 3 singles.
Kalida 7, Tinora 5
Kalida scored six of its seven runs in the final three innings of a 7-5 road win over Tinora in nine innings.
Colin Hoffman, Justin Siebeneck and Carson Klausing all connected for doubles for the winning Wildcats.
Cole Commisso homered, driving in three runs for the Rams, which have lost three of five after an 11-0 start.
Kalida 010 000 222 — 7 10 0
Tinora 000 002 120 — 5 4 2
Records: Kalida 12-8, Tinora 13-3.
Winning pitcher: EJ Miller (1.2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Justin Siebeneck, Colin Hoffman.
Losing pitcher: Eli Plassman (3.2 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Cole Commisso.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Colin Hoffman 2 singles, double; Justin Siebeneck single, double; Grant Vorst 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Gabe Roof 2 singles; Carson Klausing double. (Tinora) — Cole Commisso single, home run, 3 RBIs.
Paulding 12, Fort Jennings 4
PAULDING — Paulding staked out a 9-0 lead through three frames and routed Fort Jennings, 12-4.
Sam Woods was dominant as a starter, striking out nine with one hit and walk allowed in five shutout frames. Ethan Foltz had four base hits and three runs while Logan Tope drove in four in a three-hit day.
Ft. Jennings 000 003 1 — 4 4 0
Paulding 315 003 x — 12 15 1
Records: Paulding 10-9, Fort Jennings 5-7.
Winning pitcher: Sam Woods (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Wyatt Beckman, Reid Johanns.
Losing pitcher: Gavin Schimmoeller (2.2 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Brandt Menke.
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) — Jarron Swick 3 singles, 3 steals; Carson Gilchriest 3 steals. (Paulding) — Ethan Foltz 4 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Logan Tope 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Jacob Martinez 2 singles; Kane Jones 2 singles; Isaac Reeb 2 runs; Reid Johanns 2 runs.
Perrysburg 1, Napoleon 0
PERRYSBURG — Napoleon was unable to pull the upset twice on state-ranked Perrysburg, surrendering a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth in a 1-0 NLL defeat.
Blake Wolf took the hard-luck loss for the Wildcats, pitching 7.1 innings and scattering eight hits but just the lone run. Tanner Rubinstein had two base hits from his leadoff spot against the Division I No. 6 Yellowjackets, the only hits in all for Napoleon.
Napoleon 000 000 00 — 0 2 0
Perrysburg 000 000 01 — 1 8 1
Records: Perrysburg 18-3 (8-1 NLL), Napoleon 10-9 (5-4 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Will Rettig (8 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf (7.1 innings, 1 run, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Tanner Rubinstein 2 singles. (Perrysburg) — Conner Walendzak single, double.
Archbold 15, Pettisville 2
PETTISVILLE — Archbold took advantage of nine Pettisville errors while holding the Blackbirds to three hits in a 15-2 shelling.
Jayden Seiler struck out a dozen in five innings in the ninth straight win for the Bluestreaks while Zane Behnfeldt homered, finishing with three RBIs. DJ Newman added a triple and three runs.
Archbold 301 416 — 15 12 0
Pettisville 000 110 — 2 3 9
Records: Archbold 12-5, Pettisville 3-12.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 12 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Mason Siegel.
Losing pitcher: Gideon Meyers (3 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Josh Norr, Josh Basselman, Nate Rupp.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Zane Behnfeldt single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; DJ Newman single, triple, 3 runs; Krayton Kern 2 singles, 2 runs; Brian Burrowes 2 runs. (Pettisville) — 3 singles.
O-G 5, Patrick Henry 4
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf made a 4-1 lead after one inning stand up as the Titans held off Patrick Henry, 5-4.
Nate Maag earned the win with 4.1 frames of work for O-G while Colin White ripped a triple.
Nash Meyer homered, driving in three runs in the setback for Patrick Henry.
Patrick Henry 101 020 0 — 4 5 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 400 100 x — 5 8 2
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 12-5, Patrick Henry 9-7.
Winning pitcher: Nate Maag (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Landen Jordan.
Losing pitcher: Logan Hudson (6 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) — Nash Meyer single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Brad Maag 2 singles; Colin White triple.
Montpelier 16, Delta 4
DELTA — Jaxon Richmond fanned 10 in four innings for Montpelier as the Locos rumbled past host Delta, 16-4.
David Bowman paced Montpelier at the plate with three base hits while Richmond recorded three RBIs and four steals.
Bryce Gillen ripped two doubles in the defeat for Delta.
Montpelier 021 313 6 — 16 9 0
Delta 202 000 0 — 4 4 7
Records: Montpelier 10-7, Delta 0-16.
Winning pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Easten Richmond.
Losing pitcher: Brody Waugh (5.1 innings, 10 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Brenden Pribe.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — David Bowman 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Nathan Rummel triple, 2 RBIs; Landon Fackler double, 2 runs; Jaxon Richmond 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 4 steals; Easten Richmond 2 RBIs; Trent Thorp 2 runs. (Delta) — Bryce Gillen 2 doubles, 2 runs: Brody Waugh 2 singles.
Hilltop 3, Cardinal Stritch 0
WEST UNITY — Ian Hoffman and Cameron Schlosser combined for a two-hitter for Hilltop as the Cadets blanked Cardinal Stritch, 3-0.
David Rodriguez and Andyn Haynes each slapped a double, with Haynes driving in two of the three Cadet runs. Hoffman struck out six in 4.2 innings to earn the win.
C. Stritch 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Hilltop 200 100 x — 3 4 1
Records: Hilltop 7-12.
Winning pitcher: Ian Hoffman (4.2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Cameron Schlosser.
Losing pitcher: Bobby Heskett (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jacob Ball.
Leading hitters: (Cardinal Stritch) — 2 singles. (Hilltop) — David Rodriguez double; Andyn Haynes double, 2 RBIs.
