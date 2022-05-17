Baseball-carousel.jpg

SHERWOOD — Bryan rallied from a 5-0 deficit through three innings to defeat host Fairview 7-6 in eight frames.

Landon Shilling scored Sam Herold with an RBI single in the top of the eighth for the game-winning hit for the Bears after a Herold double. Carter Dominique ripped a pair of doubles while Ayden Pelz both tripled and earned the win on the bump with six innings of relief.

Easton Kime connected for a two-run double in the first inning for the Apaches while Brady Karzynow had two base knocks.

Bryan 000 420 01 — 7 14 2

Fairview 401 010 00 — 6 6 4

Records: Bryan 14-8, Fairview 14-10.

Winning pitcher: Ayden Pelz (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Carter Dominique.

Losing pitcher: Adam Lashaway (1 inning, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Abram Shininger, Jude Shininger, Eli Shininger, Jackson Grine.

Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Carter Dominique 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Quinn Brown single, double; Noah Huard 2 singles; Ayden Pelz triple; Sam Herold double; Taysen Deckrosh 2 runs. (Fairview) — Brady Karzynow 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Easton Kime double, 2 RBIs.

Patrick Henry 9,

Paulding 8

PAULDING — Patrick Henry countered a 4-0 start from Paulding with nine runs combined in the third and fourth frames to defeat the Panthers, 9-8.

Junior Logan Hudson tallied a single and two doubles, driving in three runs for the Patriots, while Daniel Schmeltz had four RBIs on the day.

Jacob Martinez led all batters, finishing a triple short of the cycle with five RBIs for Paulding. Isaac Reeb added three base knocks.

Pat. Henry 005 400 0 — 9 9 2

Paulding 221 201 0 — 8 10 2

Records: Patrick Henry 11-10, Paulding 12-12.

Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (1.2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Logan Hudson.

Losing pitcher: Jacob Martinez (4.2 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kane Jones.

Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) — Logan Hudson single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Daniel Schmeltz single, double, 4 RBIs; Nash Meyer single, double; Mason Schwiebert 2 runs; Landon Johnson 2 runs. (Paulding) — Jacob Martinez single, double, home run, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Isaac Reeb 3 singles; Casey Agler 2 singles.

Archbold 20, Holgate 2

HOLGATE — Archbold staked out nine runs in the top of the first inning, rolling past host Holgate for a 20-2 victory.

Jayden Seiler connected for a grand slam for the Bluestreaks, one of three players to go yard in the win. Zane Behnfeldt drove in three runs with a pair of longballs while Carson Dominique added a double and round-tripper.

Micah Bok, Brodi Burgel and Dylan Boecker each doubled for the Tigers.

Archbold 962 12 — 20 16 0

Holgate 200 00 — 2 3 3

Records: Archbold 15-7, Holgate 9-7.

Winning pitcher: Krayton Kern (3.1 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Mason Siegel.

Losing pitcher: Dylan Boecker (1 inning, 9 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Abe Kelly, Robbie Thacker, Brodi Burgel, Jacob Thome.

Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Zane Behnfeldt 2 home runs, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Carson Dominique double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Devon Morris 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; DJ Newman single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Krayton Kern 2 singles, 3 runs; Jaybe Burkle 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jack Hurst 2 singles, 4 runs; Jayden Seiler home run, 3 runs, 5 RBIs. (Holgate) — Dylan Boecker double, 2 RBIs; Micah Bok double; Brodi Burgel double.

Northview 17, Napoleon 2

SYLVANIA — Four errors didn’t help Napoleon’s chances as the Wildcats dropped a 17-2 NLL decision at Sylvania Northview.

Tanner Rubinstein had two of Napoleon’s four hits on the day, including a solo home run, as the Wildcat slugger drove in a pair of runs.

Napoleon 010 10 — 2 4 4

Northview 450 8x — 17 9 0

Records: Napoleon 13-11 (7-6 NLL).

Winning pitcher: Blake Bradford (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Lucas Gerken (1.1 innings, 7 runs, 4 hits, 5 walks). Other: Angelo Gonzalez.

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Tanner Rubinstein single, home run, 2 RBIs. (Northview) — Brodey Acres 3 singles; Alex Dupree 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Benny Seals 2 singles; Riley Ames home run, 2 RBIs.

Lima CC 3, Wauseon 0

WAUSEON — A trio of Lima Central Catholic pitchers combined to hold Wauseon to just two singles in a 3-0 win over the Indians.

Tyson Rodriguez and Eli Delgado each had base knocks for the Indians. Evan Bauer took the hard-luck loss with six strikeouts and seven hits over seven frames against the Thunderbirds (No. 9 D-IV).

Lima CC 001 110 0 — 3 7 1

Wauseon 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Records: Lima Central Catholic 14-6, Wauseon 8-15.

Winning pitcher: Billy Bourk (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Carson Parker, Connor Gephart.

Losing pitcher: Evan Bauer (7 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Lima CC) — Connor Gephart 2 singles. (Wauseon) — 2 singles.

Kalida 9, Lincolnview 5

MIDDLE POINT — Kalida picked up a solid non-conference win, downing state-ranked Lincolnview 9-5.

Justin Siebeneck tripled while Drew Buss and Grant Vorst each doubled in the win for the Wildcats, which out-hit the Lancers (No. 3 Division IV OHSBCA) 11-4.

Kalida 203 031 0 — 9 11 0

Lincolnview 021 002 0 — 5 4 1

Records: Kalida 14-10, Lincolnview 18-5.

Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (2 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Justin Siebeneck, Drew Buss, Jayden Smith.

Losing pitcher: Aiden Hardesty (3.2 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Justin Siebeneck single, triple; Drew Buss single, double; Carson Klausing 2 singles, 2 RBIs; EJ Miller 2 singles; Grant Vorst double; Jaden Smith 2 RBIs; Colin Hoffman 2 RBIs. (Lincolnview) — Landon Price double, 2 RBIs.

