HICKSVILLE – Host Hicksville pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first, which was all Jackson Bergman needed in a 2-0 GMC victory for the Aces on Monday, their first of the season.
Bergman allowed just three singles against the Bulldogs in getting the complete-game win, striking out 11. Nic Congleton chipped in a double.
Edgerton 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Hicksville 200 000 x — 2 4 2
Records: Hicksville 6-12 (1-5 GMC), Edgerton 8-12 (1-6 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jackson Bergman (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (6 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) – Nic Congleton double.
Antwerp 10, North Central 1
ANTWERP – Hunter Sproles and Chase Clark each homered in Antwerp’s 10-1 home win over North Central.
Luke Krouse struck out eight over four frames for the Archers, which came in No. 9 in the latest OHSBCA state poll.
North Central 100 030 0 — 1 4 2
Antwerp 200 800 x — 10 9 2
Records: Antwerp 12-4, North Central 10-8.
Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (4 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts). Others: Ethan Lichty, Jason Geyer.
Losing pitcher: Keanu Miller (3 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 7 earned, 6 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Ben Turner.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) – Hunter Sproles single, home run, 4 RBIs; Chase Clark single, home run; Luke Krouse single, double, 2 RBIs.
