KALIDA — Ayersville escaped with a 2-0 win over Kalida on Monday after the Wildcats grounded into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.
Luke DeLano and Weston McGuire each doubled for the Pilots while Delano fired 6.1 shutout innings before Ben Amoroso came on for the final two outs.
Jaden Smith singled twice in the setback for the Wildcats.
Ayersville 000 200 0 — 2 6 1
Kalida 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
Records: Ayersville 7-7, Kalida 9-6.
Winning pitcher: Luke DeLano (6.1 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Others: Ben Amoroso.
Losing pitcher: Justin Siebeneck (7 innings, 6 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Ben Amoroso 2 singles; Weston McGuire double; Luke Delano double. (Kalida) — Jaden Smith 2 singles.
Hicksville 1, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Hicksville picked up its third win of the season with a 1-0 road shutout victory of Hilltop on the road.
Aiden Champion and Jackson Bergman combined for the four-hitter for the Aces with Champion pitching six strong innings and Bergman earning the save. Austin Sanders scored the lone run in the top of the fourth for Hicksville.
Hilltop’s Devin Dempsey had the only extra-base hit in the contest with a double for the Cadets.
Hicksville 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Hilltop 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Records: Hicksville 3-5, Hilltop 3-9.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Champion (6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jackson Bergman.
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Austin Sanders single, run. (Hilltop) — Devin Dempsey double.
Tinora 10, Montpelier 2
MONTPELIER — A five-run second inning outburst spurred Tinora to a 10-2 win over Montpelier to move to 11-0 on the season.
Cole Commisso did not allow an earned run in five innings of work, fanning seven for the No. 13 Rams while also tallying two singles and three runs. Jayden Bergman and Casen Wolfrum each added two base knocks.
Easten Richmond rapped three singles in the setback for the Locos.
Tinora 150 400 0 — 10 9 3
Montpelier 010 010 0 — 2 4 1
Records: Tinora 11-0, Montpelier 7-4.
Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Tristan Birks.
Losing pitcher: Garrett Girrell (2 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Grant Girrell, Landon Fackler.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Cole Commisso 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Jayden Bergman 2 singles; Casen Wolfrum 2 singles; Teron Ward double; Tristan Birks 2 RBIs; Nolan Schafer 2 RBIs. (Montpelier) — Easten Richmond 3 singles.
Paulding 4, Edon 2
EDON — Paulding’s Kane Jones and Reid Johanns held Edon to five hits as the Panthers picked up a 4-2 road victory.
Jones earned the victory with seven strikeouts overfive frames before Johanns came on for two hitless innings. Sam Woods and Jacob Martinez each doubled.
Ethan Steinke had two base hits, including a double, and scored both runs for the Bombers.
Paulding 100 200 1 — 4 7 2
Edon 001 010 0 — 2 5 1
Records: Paulding 8-5, Edon 4-7.
Winning pitcher: Kane Jones (5 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Reid Johanns.
Losing pitcher: Gannon Ripke (7 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Sam Woods double, 2 runs; Jacob Martinez double. (Edon) — Ethan Steinke double, 2 runs.
Edgerton 18, Pettisville 0
EDGERTON — Edgerton raced out to an 11-0 lead in two innings over Pettisville on Monday, eventually downing the Blackbirds 18-0 in five innings.
Corey Everetts earned the win for the Bulldogs, throwing a five inning shutout. Jayson Schliesser went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs at the plate. Cory Herman plated three runs on two singles.
Pettisville 000 00 — 0 4 6
Edgerton 473 4x — 18 13 1
Records: Edgerton 3-10, Pettisville 2-8.
Winning Pitcher: Corey Everetts
Losing Pitcher: Rylan Warner (1.1 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 7 earned, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Caden Bishop, Nate Rupp.
Leading Hitters: (Edgerton) — Jayson Schliesser double, 2 RBIs; Kadyn Picillo 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Dylan Bass 2 singles 2 RBIs; Cory Herman 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
