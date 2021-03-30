WEST UNITY – Ayersville opened the game with four runs in the first, then added two in the second and seven in the third as the Pilots handled Hilltop, 14-4.
Weston McGwire and Abe Delano each hit round-trippers for the Pilots in the win.
Ayersville 427 10 — 14 10 2
Hilltop 000 13 — 4 7 6
Winning pitcher: Abe Delano (5 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Thomas McCoy (3 innings, 7 hits, 13 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Chase Whitman.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) – Weston McGwire home run, 4 RBIs; Abe Delano home run, single, 3 RBIs; Tyler Winzeler double; Blake Hauenstein double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Hilltop) – Connor Schlosser double, triple; Chase Whitman double, single.
Toledo St. John’s 13,
Tinora 12
Tinora racked up 14 hits in Monday’s season opener against Toledo St. John’s but five errors did in the Rams in a 13-12 setback against the Titans.
Andrew Imthurn tallied two singles and a double for the Rams (0-1), which rallied from a 13-3 deficit with two runs in the sixth and seven in the seventh before falling short. Cole Commisso added a single and double while Nolan Schafer and Marc Grube each had two base knocks.
St. John’s 362 011 0 — 13 11 2
Tinora 000 032 7 — 12 14 5
Records: Toledo St. John’s 1-0, Tinora 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Davis (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: DiSalle.
Losing pitcher: Korbin Casteel (1.2 innings, 7 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Cade Vogelsong, Jacob Bailey.
Leading hitters: (Toledo St. John’s) – Toth 3 singles; Magers 2 doubles. (Tinora) – Andrew Imthurn 2 singles, double; Cole Commisso single, double; Nolan Schafer 2 singles; Marc Grube 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 11,
Continental 1
CONTINENTAL – Allen Minck calmed down after allowing a run in the bottom of the first, then the Raider offense kicked in late, scoring two runs in the fourth and six in the fifth, to beat Continental 11-1.
Tucker Antoine led the Wayne Trace offense, hitting two singles and a triple.
Wayne Trace 210 26 — 11 11 0
Continental 100 00 — 1 2 4
Records: Wayne Trace 1-0, Continental 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (5 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome (4.2 innings, 10 hits, 11 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Ethan Sullivan.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) – Tucker Antoine 2 singles, triple; Kyle Slade single, triple; Cale Winans single, double. (Continental) – Blake Elkins home run.
Lima Shawnee 7,
Paulding 1
LIMA – Logan Maxwell led the Shawnee offense with a home run, plus two doubles and a single, as the Shawnee Indians tallied a 7-1 win over Paulding.
Payton Beckman tallied a pair of singles in the loss for the Panthers in their season opener.
Paulding 100 000 0 — 1 7 0
Shawnee 200 140 x — 7 12 1
Records: Paulding 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jarin Bertke (3 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts). Others: Caden Vermillion, Luke Cowan.
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Beckman (3 innings, 6 hits, 2 earned, 3 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Reid Johanns, Jacob Martinez.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) – Payton Beckman 2 singles. (Lima Shawnee) – Logan Maxwell single, 2 doubles, home run, 3 RBI; Sage Ebling single, 2 RBI; Caden Vermillion double.
Archbold 12, Edgerton 7
ARCHBOLD – The Streaks overcame eight errors in the field to tally a 12-7 win over Edgerton.
DJ Newman, Brayton Hobbs, Caleb Hogrefe and Devon Morris all drove in a run for Archbold.
Edgerton 100 400 2 — 7 7 2
Archbold 381 000 x — 12 14 8
Records: Archbold 3-0, Edgerton 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (3 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Jack Hurst, Devon Morris, Gavin Bailey.
Losing pitcher: Gannon Ripke (1.2 innings, 8 hits, 10 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Caleb Schlie.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – DJ Newman single, double; Brayton Hobbs 2 singles; Brandon Taylor 2 singles; Devon Morris 2 singles; Caleb Hogrefe 2 singles. (Edgerton) – Gannon Ripke single, 2 RBIs; Corey Everetts double.
M. City 7, Pat. Henry 5
MILLER CITY – After Patrick Henry took a 5-2 lead with two runs in the top of the fourth, Miller City came back with four runs in the bottom of the frame, then added an insurance run in the fifth to score a 7-5 win over the Patriots.
Patrick Henry 030 200 0 — 5 11 3
Miller City 020 410 x — 7 12 1
Records: Miller City 3-0,
Winning pitcher: T.J. Michel (5 innings, 10 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts). Other: Caleb Giesken.
Losing pitcher: Layke Crossland (0.2 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Gage Seemann, Aiden Behrman.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) – Caleb Rosengarten home run, single, 2 RBIs; Logan Hudson double, single; Clayton Feehan single, RBI; Landon Johnson 2 singles, RBIs. (Miller City) – Joe Dietering triple, single, 2 RBI; Austin Ruhe double, 2 singles; Dillon Peck double; Caleb Warnimont 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Evan Niese 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
O-G 8, Bryan 7
OTTAWA – After tying the game with five runs in the bottom of the seventh, Ottawa-Glandorf won the game with a run in the eighth as the Titans knocked off Bryan, 8-7.
Dylan Wagner led the offensive attack for the Titans with a double and a single.
Bryan 150 100 00 — 7 7 3
O-G 001 100 51 — 8 9 0
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 1-2, Bryan 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jaxon Buddelmeyer (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits).
Losing pitcher: Taysen Deckrosh (1 inning, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Nolan Kidston, Ethan Psurny.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Keith Huard double, single, 4 RBIs; Quinn Brown 2 singles. (Ottawa-Glandorf) – Dylan Wagner double, single; Nate Maag 2 singles; Alex Macke 2 singles.
Lake 15, Delta 0
MILLBURY – Delta was held was two hits as the Panthers fell to Lake 15-0 in five innings.
Conner Moore smacked two doubles for the Flyers.
Delta 000 00 — 0 2 4
Lake 061 8x — 15 9 1
Winning pitcher: Cam Hoffman.
Losing pitcher: Austin Michaels.
Leading hitters: (Lake) – Conner Moore 2 doubles, single, 3 RBIs.
Elida 15, Ft. Jennings 0
ELIDA – Hayes Burton tossed a five inning no-hitter as the Bulldogs tallied a 15-0 win over Ft. Jennings.
Burton walked three and fanned seven in the gem. He also added two RBI at the plate.
Brayden Lybarger added three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Fort Jennings 000 00 — 0 0 2
Elida 343 5x — 15 8 1
Records: Elida 2-0, Fort Jennings 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Hayes Burton (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Aidan Grothouse (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 7 runs, 2 earned, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Jon Grote.
Leading hitters: (Elida) – Brayden Lybarger double, 3 RBIs; Gunnar Kuhn 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Hayes Burton 2 RBIs.
