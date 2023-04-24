ARCHBOLD —Jayden Seiler held Bryan scoreless through seven innings on the mound and drove in the Archbold’s lone run to down the Bryan 1-0 and keep the Blue Streaks undefeated in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play on Monday.
Seiler gave up just four hits and struck out seven in the win. The two squads only combined for nine hits total as Dylan Dominique threw six innings for Bryan and gave up one earned run on five hits while striking out four.
Noah Huard had the only extra base hit of the day for Bryan with a double while Archbold saw five different players single in the contest. Archbold has played just three league contests thus far but is the only remaining league squad without a loss and have won seven-straight.
Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Archbold 010 000 x — 1 5 0
Records: Archbold 9-4 (3-0 NWOAL), Bryan 6-8 (2-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Dylan Dominique (6 innings, 5 hits, 1 runs, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Noah Huard double. (Archbold) — Jayden Seiler RBI.
Kalida 5, Ayersville 3
AYERSVILLE — Kalida staked out a 3-0 lead after one inning and held off Ayersville for a 5-3 victory.
Drew Buss struck out nine in a complete game win for the Wildcats while Colin Hoffman doubled and scored twice.
Lucas Fishpaw had two base knocks for the Pilots while Abe DeLano tripled.
Kalida 300 011 0 — 5 9 1
Ayersville 001 200 0 — 3 5 5
Records: Kalida 11-4, Ayersville 5-6-1.
Winning pitcher: Drew Buss (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ben Amoroso (3 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Weston McGuire.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Colin Hoffman single, double, 2 runs; Bubba Smith 2 singles; Carson Klausing 2 singles. (Ayersville) — Lucas Fishpaw 2 singles; Abe DeLano triple.
Tinora 15, Montpelier 1
Tinora exploded for five runs in the second inning and nine more in the fourth to cruise past Montpelier, 15-1.
Alec Schaublin ripped a triple for the Rams while Eli Plassman and Dalton Wolfrum each drove in three runs off two base hits. Wolfrum added four steals.
Hayden Sharps singled twice for the Locos.
Montpelier 100 00 — 1 6 4
Tinora 150 9x — 15 14 2
Records: Tinora 9-3, Montpelier 7-6.
Winning pitcher: Korbin Casteel (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Trent Thorp (3 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Kam Smith.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Hayden Sharps 2 singles. (Tinora) — Dalton Wolfrum 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 4 steals; Hunter Bostelman 2 singles; Luke Harris 2 singles, 2 runs; Eli Plassman 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Alec Schaublin triple, 2 RBIs; Teron Ward double, 2 runs; Ayden Moser 2 runs.
Hilltop 4, Hicksville 3
WEST UNITY — A three-run third inning made the difference for Hilltop as the Cadets downed visiting Hicksville, 4-3.
Brody Balser and Austin Sanders both doubled for the Aces in the setback.
Hicksville 110 100 0 — 3 5 1
Hilltop 103 000 x — 4 7 4
Records: Hilltop 5-8, Hicksville 6-8.
Winning pitcher: Raace Haynes (3.2 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Cameron Schlosser.
Losing pitcher: Owen Stuckey (3 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Aidan Pollick.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Brody Balser single, double; Austin Sanders double, 2 runs. (Hilltop) — Wade Wagner single, double; Raace Haynes 2 singles; Devin Dempsey 2 runs; Cameron Schlosser 2 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 11, Fort Jennings 1
HAVILAND — Freshman Carter Clemens struck out 10 in five innings for Wayne Trace as the No. 10 Raiders rolled past Fort Jennings, 11-1.
Clemens scattered five hits with two walks in the gem for his first varsity victory for WT. Cooper Wenzlick homered in a three-hit, four-RBI showing.
Fort Jennings 100 00 — 1 5 2
Wayne Trace 344 0x — 11 12 2
Records: Wayne Trace 11-1, Fort Jennings 4-8.
Winning pitcher: Carter Clemens (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brandt Menke (1.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Eli Brown, Jarron Swick, Owen Calvelage.
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) — Jarron Swick single, double. (Wayne Trace) — Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles, home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Tucker Antoine single, double, 2 runs, 3 steals; Breven Anderson single, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Kyle Forrer single, double; Cale Winans 2 singles, 2 runs.
Liberty Center 9, Delta 2
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center kept pace in the NWOAL title race with a 9-2 victory over Delta.
Landon Amstutz struck out eight in six innings of work for the Tigers while Landen Kruse swiped three bases.
Delta 000 110 0 — 2 4 4
Liberty Center 104 121 x — 9 8 5
Records: Liberty Center 9-5 (4-1 NWOAL), Delta 2-12 (0-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Landon Amstutz (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Zane Zeiter.
Losing pitcher: Brody Waugh (5 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Alex Brown.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Brody Waugh 2 singles. (Liberty Center) — Mason Smith 2 singles; Zac Weaver double, 2 RBIs; Landen Kruse 3 steals, 2 runs; Matthew Marlow 2 runs, 2 steals; Landon Amstutz 2 RBIs.
Patrick Henry 13, Wauseon 3
HAMLER — Patrick Henry exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning to claim a 13-3 league win over Wauseon.
PH took advantage of eight walks from Wauseon pitching, along with six Indian errors. Houston Miranda rapped two singles for the Patriots.
Wauseon 003 00 — 3 4 6
P. Henry 101 1(10) — 13 6 0
Records: Patrick Henry 11-3 (3-1 NWOAL), Wauseon 6-6 (1-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Mason Schwiebert (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Aidan Behrman.
Losing pitcher: Kage Little (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Keaton Hartsock.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — 4 singles. (Patrick Henry) — Houston Miranda 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Brock Behrman 2 runs; Nash Meyer 2 runs; Aiden Behrman 2 runs; Daniel Schmeltz 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Drew Rosengarten 2 RBIs; Landon Johnson 2 steals.
Swanton 5, Evergreen 4
METAMORA — Swanton picked up their fourth win of the season and drew to 2-2 in NWOAL play with a 5-4 road win over Evergreen.
Trent Eitnear came in to score the winning run for the Bulldogs in the top of the seventh after reaching with a one-out single. Adam Lemon threw one and two thirds of an inning to earn the win on the mound.
Lucas Bloom doubled while Drew Smigelski notched two singles and scored twice. Colton Robertson clubbed a double for the Vikings and scored twice as well.
Swanton 030 010 1 — 5 4 1
Evergreen 002 020 0 — 4 5 5
Records: Swanton 4-10 (2-2 NWOAL), Evergreen 8-7 (2-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Adam Lemon (1.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Lucas Bloom.
Losing pitcher: Conner Hewson (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Brady Kanneman.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Lucas Bloom double; Drew Smigelski 2 singles, 2 runs. (Evergreen) — Colton Robertson double, 2 runs; Brady Kanneman 2 singles.
Antwerp 16, Continental 0
CONTINENTAL — Antwerp put an eight-spot on Continental in the third inning to run away with a 16-0 victory over the Pilots in five innings in non-league action.
The Archers saw a four RBI day from Eli Reinhart who doubled twice and singled in the game while Derek Hines got the win on the mound, striking out seven in three innings of work.
The Pirates only managed three hits in the loss and saw Sean Newsome take the loss on the mound.
Antwerp 338 20 — 16 12 2
Continental 000 00 — 0 3 2
Records: Antwerp 6-9, Continental 2-11.
Winning pitcher: Derek Hines (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Teeghun Marlin.
Losing pitcher: Sean Newsome (2.2 innings, 7 hits, 14 runs, 12 earned, 5 strikeouts, 8 walks). Others: Braxton Stegbauer.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Eli Reinhart 2 doubles, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Derek Hines double, single, 3 RBIs; Parker Moore 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Carson Altimus 3 runs; Reid Lichty 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ethan Lichty 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Teeghun Marlin 2 runs. (Continental) — 3 hits.
Edgerton 16, Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE — Edgerton overpowered winless Pettisville, out-hitting the Blackbirds 10-1 in a 16-0 rout.
Caden Leppelmeier and Quentin Blue had two singles each, combining to steal seven bases for the Bulldogs. Nate Swank added two more base knocks, driving in four runs, while Scottie Krontz fanned nine in the one-hit shutout.
Edgerton 335 05 — 16 10 2
Pettisville 000 00 — 0 1 6
Records: Edgerton 10-6, Pettisville 0-11.
Winning pitcher: Scottie Krontz (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Quinn Ripke (1.1 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Luke VanDenBurghe, Luke Horning, Karter Zachrich, Aiden Crawford.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Caden Leppelmeier 2 singles, 3 steals, 2 runs; Quentin Blue 2 singles, 4 steals; Nate Swank 2 singles, 4 RBIs. (Pettisville) — Creighton Aeschliman single.
Miller City 10, Holgate 0
MILLER CITY — Brett Koenig threw a six inning shutout and went 4-for-4 at the plate to help lead Miller City over Holgate 10-0 in non-league action.
Koenig singled for all four hits while CJ Lehman had three base knocks and Will Otto two. Holgate saw Austin Medina take the loss while Dylan Boecker doubled and singled at the plate for the Tigers.
Holgate 000 000 — 0 7 3
M. City 210 106 — 10 11 2
Records: Miller City 8-8, Holgate 6-9
Winning pitcher: Brent Koenig (6 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Austin Medina (3 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) — Dylan Boecker double, single. (Miller City) — Brett Koenig 4 singles; CJ Lehman 3 singles; Will Otto 2 singles.
Springfield 9, Napoleon 6
NAPOLEON — Three runs in the bottom of the seventh was not enough for Napoleon to overcome Springfield in Northern Lakes League action, as they fell 9-6 at home to the Blue Devils.
Springfield took a 5-1 lead after five innings and extended their lead to 9-2 after six innings before the Wildcats scored four in the final two frames. Collin Leasure struck out 10 in six for the Blue Devils to earn the win while Napoleon threw five different arms with Luke Hardy taking the loss.
Jacob Shadle and Lucas Gerken each doubled at the plate for the Wildcats.
Springfield 032 103 0 — 9 7 1
Napoleon 001 101 3 — 6 5 5
Records: Napoleon 8-5-1, 1-4 NLL; Springfield 6-7, 3-2 NLL
Winning pitcher: Collin Leasure (6 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Jack Semler.
Losing pitcher: Luke Hardy (2 innings, 3 hits, 0 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Ben Liechty, Trey Rubinstein, Parker Woods, Jacob Shadle.
Leading hitters: (Springfield) — Dallas Allen double, 2 runs; Evan McGannon double, 2 runs; Gavin Robinson 2 singles, 2 runs; Sam Johnson 2 singles. (Napoleon) — Jacob Shadle double, single; Lucas Gerken double.
Stryker 4, North Adams-Jerome (Mich.) 3
STRYKER — Stryker came behind from a 3-1 deficit and got a walkoff single from Jacob Cadwell to down non-league opponent North Adams-Jerome 4-3.
Cadwell’s single scored Jacob Meyers to get the Panthers their third win of the season. Daniel Donovan homered in the game and earned the win on the mound going three innings and giving up no runs on one hit while striking out seven.
William Donovan started and outside of a three-run third was good for the Panthers as well. He also had two singles in the win from the plate.
North A-J 003 000 0 — 3 7 2
Stryker 010 002 1 — 4 6 2
Records: Stryker 3-9, North Adams-Jerome 5-3
Winning pitcher: Daniel Donovan (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: William Donovan.
Losing pitcher: Daylen Pelham (1 inning, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Carson Delaney.
Leading hitters: (North Adams-Jerome) — Jordan Rosenberry triple, single; Thayden Welch 2 singles; Kaleb Hale 2 singles. (Stryker) — Daniel Donovan home run; William Donovan 2 singles.
