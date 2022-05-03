AYERSVILLE — Ayersville’s Abe DeLano struck out 11 in a two-hitter for the Pilots, which blanked visiting Fort Jennings 4-0.
Older brother Luke hit his first career home run in the win for the Pilots, as did teammate Blake Hauenstein as Ayersville won a game with six combined hits.
Ft. Jennings 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Ayersville 002 011 x — 4 4 0
Records: Ayersville 9-10, Fort Jennings 5-6.
Winning pitcher: Abe DeLano (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jake Weichart (6 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) — Jon Grote double. (Ayersville) — Luke DeLano single, home run, 2 RBIs; Blake Hauenstein home run; Abe DeLano double.
Fairview 12, Elida 5
SHERWOOD — Fairview picked up its fourth straight win and seventh in eight games with a 12-5 win over visiting Elida.
Nathaniel Adkins pitched the first three innings to earn the win, one of four Apaches on the bump. Adkins tripled, driving in a pair for Fairview, while Eli Shininger and Ethan Grant each had two base knocks.
Elida 101 012 0 — 5 4 1
Fairview 005 016 x — 12 9 2
Records: Fairview 11-7, Elida 6-10.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Samuel Clemens, Jackson Grine, Adam Lashaway.
Losing pitcher: Ryan McGue (5 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Zach Suever.
Leading hitters: (Elida) — Gunner Kuhn 2 singles; Mike Niebel 2 RBIs; G. Adcock 2 runs. (Fairview) — Nathaniel Adkins single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Eli Shininger 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ethan Grant 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Abram Shininger double; Keaton Singer 2 runs; Adam Lashaway 2 runs.
Hicksville 21,
Hamilton (Ind.) 0
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville got back to winning ways in dominant fashion with 12 fourth-inning runs in a 21-0 shelling of Hamilton (Ind.).
Aaron Klima had three of the Aces’ 14 hits, driving in three runs for Hicksville while Maverik Keesbury drove in four runs and Austin Sanders doubled.
Hamilton 000 00 — 0 1 3
Hicksville 135 (12)x — 21 14 0
Records: Hicksville 5-7, Hamilton 0-6.
Winning pitcher: Aaron Klima (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Scott Olson (3 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Drew Merritt, Bob Miller.
Leading hitters: (Hamilton) — 1 single. (Hicksville) — Aaron Klima 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Maverik Keesbury 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Aiden Champion 2 singles, 2 RBIs; David Taylor 2 singles; Zack Thatcher 2 singles; Austin Sanders double; Brody Balser 2 RBIs.
Antwerp 2, N. Central 0
PIONEER — Antwerp senior Luke Krouse allowed just two hits without a walk, fanning 15 in a dominant outing as the Archers beat North Central, 2-0.
Krouse laced a pair of singles for the Archers (No. 9 Division IV OHSBCA) while Eli Reinhart doubled in the win.
Cohen Meyers had both base knocks in the loss for the Eagles.
Antwerp 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
N. Central 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Records: Antwerp 10-2, North Central 10-6.
Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 15 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Sam Moore (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Luke Krouse 2 singles; Eli Reinhart double. (North Central) — Cohen Meyers 2 singles.
Paulding 2, Ottoville 1
PAULDING — Reid Johanns held Ottoville to one unearned run as Paulding picked up a 2-1 home victory.
Johanns struck out seven and scattered five hits in the complete-game win as the Panthers prevailed despite being outhit 5-3.
Ottoville 000 100 0 — 1 5 2
Paulding 000 110 x — 2 3 2
Records: Paulding 9-8, Ottoville 5-6.
Winning pitcher: Reid Johanns (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Keaton Schnipke (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) — Suever double. (Paulding) — 3 singles.
Wayne Trace 9, DSJ 1
DELPHOS — Wayne Trace continued its winning ways, downing host Delphos St. John’s 9-1.
Breven Anderson struck out a half-dozen Blue Jays in six innings for the Raiders while Kyle Forrer tripled and Cooper Wenzlick drove in four runs.
Wayne Trace 105 012 0 — 9 12 3
St. John’s 000 010 0 — 1 6 2
Records: Wayne Trace 17-1, Delphos St. John’s 11-7.
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (6 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Allen Minck.
Losing pitcher: Braylon Metzger (5 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: T.J. Werts, Brayden Conley.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Kyle Forrer single, triple, 2 RBIs; Cooper Wenzlick single, double, 4 RBIs; Tucker Antoine 2 singles; Tyler Davis triple; Cale Winans double; Breven Anderson 2 runs. (Delphos St. John’s) — Braylon Metzger 2 singles, double.
Archbold 13, Bryan 0
BRYAN — Archbold threw a wrench in Bryan’s plans at an outright NWOAL title, routing the host Bears 13-0.
DJ Newman struck out 13 in five shutout innings while ripping a triple and driving in three runs for the Bluestreaks. Leadoff hitter Krayton Kern was 4-for-4 with three runs scored while Devon Morris homered with five RBIs.
Archbold 350 104 — 13 15 2
Bryan 000 000 — 0 2 1
Records: Archbold 9-5 (5-2 NWOAL), Bryan 10-5 (5-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Mason Siegel.
Losing pitcher: Mikey Wolff (1.2 innings, 7 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Ethan Psurny, Landon Shilling.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Krayton Kern 4 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Devon Morris single, home run, 5 RBIs; DJ Newman single, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jayden Seiler single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jack Hurst 2 singles; Carson Dominique 2 runs. (Bryan) — 2 singles.
L. Center 16, Delta 1
DELTA — Liberty Center broke open a win over Delta late, scoring 10 runs in the fifth inning in a 16-1 league victory.
Carter Dickman fanned five in four frames for the Tigers while Zander Zeiter connected for two doubles.
Liberty Center 012 3(10) — 16 12 1
Delta 010 00 — 1 3 4
Records: Liberty Center 9-5 (4-3 NWOAL), Delta 0-15 (0-6 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Carter Dickman (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Zac Weaver.
Losing pitcher: Brenden Pribe (4 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Maverick Mercer.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Zander Zeiter single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Landon Amstutz single, triple, 2 runs; Landon Kruse 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; TeJay Moore 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Zane Zeiter double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Gavin Gerken 2 runs; Ethan Tampurages 2 runs. (Delta) — 3 singles.
Wauseon 8, P. Henry 4
WAUSEON — Wauseon seized control early against Patrick Henry with a 7-0 lead through two innings en route to an 8-4 league triumph.
Ryan Marks tripled in the win for the Indians while Will Sherman drove in three runs.
Aiden Behrman and Drew Rosengarten each rapped doubles for PH.
Patrick Henry 004 000 0 — 4 9 1
Wauseon 430 001 x — 8 9 0
Records: Wauseon 5-13 (3-3 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 9-5 (3-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Will Sherman (7 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Logan Hudson (1.1 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Daniel Schmeltz.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) — Aiden Behrman single, double; Logan Hudson 2 singles; Daniel Schmeltz 2 singles; Drew Rosengarten double, 2 RBIs. (Wauseon) — Ryan Marks single, triple, 2 runs; Keaton Hartsock single, double; Eli Delgado 2 singles; Tyson Rodriguez double.
Northview 8, Napoleon 1
NAPOLEON — Four errors, including two in the third inning, helped derail Napoleon’s hopes in an 8-1 NLL loss to Sylvania Northview.
Bradford connected for a home run in the six-run uprising for Northview.
Trey Rubinstein also went yard for Napoleon as brother Tanner Rubinstein took the loss on the mound.
Northview 106 001 0 — 8 9 0
Napoleon 000 001 0 — 1 6 4
Records: Northview 12-7 (4-3 NLL), Napoleon 10-7 (5-2 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Roman McKarus (6 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (3.2 innings, 7 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Northview) — Blake Bradford single, home run, 3 RBIs; Riley Ames 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) — Trey Rubinstein home run.
Stryker 3, Pettisville 2
STRYKER — A seventh-inning string of hits allowed Stryker to rally past Pettisville for a 3-2 non-league victory.
A leadoff double from Gavin LaBo started the flurry in the final frame before an RBI double from Teyvon Harris. Freshman Braylen Wickerham connected for a base hit up the middle for the walk-off win. Daniel Donovan struck out 10 in a complete-game victory.
Gideon Myers struck out a half dozen as Pettisville managed just two singles.
Pettisville 100 001 0 — 2 2 1
Stryker 000 000 3 — 3 6 1
Records: Stryker 2-11, Pettisville 3-10.
Winning pitcher: Daniel Donovan (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gideon Myers (6.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — 2 singles. (Stryker) — Braylen Wickerham 2 singles; Teyvon Harris double; Gavin LaBo double.
Hilltop 9, Harlan Christian (Ind.) 3
WEST UNITY — Hilltop staked out a 6-0 lead after two innings en route to a 9-3 win over visiting Harlan Christian (Ind.).
Devin Dempsey and Wade Wagner each doubled in two-hit days for the Cadets while Wade Wagner struck out five over six frames.
Harlan Christ. 000 003 0 — 3 8 2
Hilltop 240 120 x — 9 12 2
Records: Hilltop 5-11.
Winning pitcher: Wade Wagner (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cameron Schlosser.
Losing pitcher: Evan Morehouse (1 inning, 2 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Preston Miller, Isaac Schwartz, Landon Stoll.
Leading hitters: (Harlan Christian) — Shane Comer 2 singles; Caleb Shenke 2 singles. (Hilltop) — Devin Dempsey single, double, 3 RBIs; Wade Wagner single, double, 2 runs; Cameron Schlosser 2 singles, 2 runs; Raace Haynes 2 singles; Ian Hoffman 2 singles, 2 runs.
