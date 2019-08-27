Napoleon graduate Zach Willeman took the loss for the Great Lakes Loons (Class A) on Sunday. He pitched 4.2 innings in relief, and allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits with a strikeout and no walks.
For the season, Willeman is 3-7 with a 5.81 ERA for the Dodgers Class A team. He’s made 20 appearances with five starts and pitched 74.1 innings. He has given up 86 hits and walked 44 with 54 strikeouts this season.
