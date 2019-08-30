Defiance High School and Ohio State product Shea Murray has been promoted to Double-A Altoona as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league system.

At Advanced-A Bradenton, Murray led the team with six saves. The former Bulldog was 1-0 with a 4.86 ERA in 26 relief appearances with 19 runs — 18 earned — on 23 hits. He walked 26 and has 54 strikeouts.

Murray also played eight games for the Single-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, striking out 10 over seven innings with a 2.57 ERA. The 25-year-old was an 18th-round pick in 2017 by the Pirates.

