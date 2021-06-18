GRANVILLE, W. Va. — Jeron Williams batted from the ninth spot in the lineup Tuesday for the West Virginia Black Bears but came up big with a pair of hits, including a double, in a 9-5 loss to the Trenton Thunder in MLB Draft League action.
The Archbold product scored a run and drove in a run as well in the setback.
Williams followed up Tuesday’s effort with a base knock and run scored in the Black Bears’ contest on Wednesday against Trenton, a 9-3 victory. The former Bluestreak and Lincoln Trail infielder is hitting .286 in 15 games for West Virginia with 14 hits, seven runs and eight RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.