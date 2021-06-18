GRANVILLE, W. Va. — Jeron Williams batted from the ninth spot in the lineup Tuesday for the West Virginia Black Bears but came up big with a pair of hits, including a double, in a 9-5 loss to the Trenton Thunder in MLB Draft League action.

The Archbold product scored a run and drove in a run as well in the setback.

Williams followed up Tuesday’s effort with a base knock and run scored in the Black Bears’ contest on Wednesday against Trenton, a 9-3 victory. The former Bluestreak and Lincoln Trail infielder is hitting .286 in 15 games for West Virginia with 14 hits, seven runs and eight RBIs.

