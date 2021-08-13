JUPITER, Fla. — Deylen Miley got his first taste of the professional baseball ranks on Wednesday for the Florida Complex League Astros, pitching a scoreless fourth inning in an 8-3 loss to the FCL Cardinals.
The Bryan High School and Bellarmine University grad made his first appearance in the Astros organization since signing with the Astros as an undrafted free agent on July 13. Miley, 23, allowed one hit but struck out the three other batters he faced in the inning with no walks.
Willeman a winner
TULSA, Okla — After coming on with two outs in the fifth inning, Zach Willeman pitched 2.1 frames of scoreless relief en route to his third win of the season for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) in an 11-6 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday.
Willeman, a Napoleon graduate, allowed one hit and one walk but struck out a pair in the outing for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate, firing 18 of his 29 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old righthander is 3-2 in 24 appearances for Tulsa with a pair of saves, 47 strikeouts and a 3.47 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched.
