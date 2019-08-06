SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Zach Willeman pitched a pair of innings of relief, but was tagged for six runs and six hits for the Great Lakes Loons (Single-A) on Sunday in an 8-6 loss to the South Bend Cubs.

Willeman, a Napoleon graduate, had three walks and a strikeout for Great Lakes, a Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate. The former Wildcat has a pair of saves in 16 outings and five starts this season with a 2-4 record and a 6.27 ERA in 56 innings.

