OMAHA — After being promoted earlier in the day on Tuesday, Napoleon’s Zach Willeman made a good impression on his new Triple-A teammates with the Omaha Storm Chasers by earning the win in the team’s 2-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians.
Willeman came on for the eighth and ninth innings, striking out four batters and walking two while not allowing a run or hit in the process. The former Wildcat standout and Kansas City Royals’ prospect was 0-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 16 appearances in Double-A with a save, 25 strikeouts and nine walks in 22.2 innings.
Defiance’s Murray released
INDIANAPOLIS — After a rocky start at the Triple-A level, Defiance native Shea Murray was released by the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday.
Murray, 28, had a 12.71 ERA in six appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate in 2022 with five strikeouts and seven walks in 5.2 innings. The former Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye has pitched four seasons in the minor leagues with the Pirates’ farm system with a 5-3 record, 12 holds, 10 saves and 127 strikeouts across 88 appearances with a 5.55 ERA in 97.1 innings.
Miley fires four frames in loss
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Deylen Miley threw four innings of relief for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) in a 6-0 loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals on Thursday.
Miley, a Bryan grad, allowed five runs on eight hits after coming on in the sixth inning for the Woodpeckers, a Houston Astros’ affiliate. Miley struck out four and issued two walks.
The 24-year-old righthander is 2-2 in 10 appearances and five starts for Fayetteville with 47 strikeouts and a 4.98 ERA in 34.1 innings of work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.