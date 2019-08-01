MIDLAND, Mich. — Zach Willeman picked up his second victory of the season for the Great Lakes Loons (Single-A) on Tuesday, pitching 4.1 innings of relief in a 6-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
Willeman, a Napoleon High School and Kent State product, allowed four runs and five hits in his outing while striking out four. The 23-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect is 2-3 with two saves in 15 appearances and five starts with Great Lakes, currently at 39 strikeouts and a 5.67 ERA in 54 innings.
