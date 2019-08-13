MIDLAND, Mich. — Zach Willeman earned his third victory of the season for the Great Lakes Loons (Single-A) on Friday evening, helping down the Lake County Captains, 6-5.
Willeman came on in the third inning and allowed two runs and six hits over 4.2 frames. The former Napoleon Wildcat struck out four and walked a pair in the outing.
Willeman, a Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect, is now 3-4 in 17 appearances for Great Lakes with a pair of saves, holding a 6.08 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60.2 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.