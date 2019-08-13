MIDLAND, Mich. — Zach Willeman earned his third victory of the season for the Great Lakes Loons (Single-A) on Friday evening, helping down the Lake County Captains, 6-5.

Willeman came on in the third inning and allowed two runs and six hits over 4.2 frames. The former Napoleon Wildcat struck out four and walked a pair in the outing.

Willeman, a Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect, is now 3-4 in 17 appearances for Great Lakes with a pair of saves, holding a 6.08 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60.2 innings.

Load comments