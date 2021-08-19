TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman did his part in a two-hit shutout by four pitchers for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) on Wednesday in a 7-0 shutout of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
Willeman, a Napoleon High School graduate, came on for the seventh inning and pitched 1.2 innings of one-hit ball. The former Wildcat and Kent State hurler struck out three and walked one in the outing, the third straight scoreless effort.
Willeman is 3-2 in 26 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate in 2021 with two saves, three holds, 54 strikeouts and a 3.15 ERA in 40 innings of work.
Murray pitches clean ninth
ALTOONA, Pa. — Though his team suffered a 9-1 loss, Defiance grad Shea Murray pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Tuesday in a 9-1 loss to the Somerset Patriots.
Murray, 27, struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth, retiring the side on 16 pitches. The 6-6 righthander and Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect is 4-1 with three saves in 28 appearances with the Curve, striking out 41 with a 3.97 ERA in 34 innings.
LSP earns victory
SAUGET, Ill. — Layne Schnitz-Paxton’s 1.1 innings of scoreless relief were enough to earn the Napoleon grad the victory for the Windy City ThunderBolts during Wednesday’s independent Frontier League win over the Gateway Grizzlies, 4-2.
Schnitz-Paxton, a former Wildcat and Toledo Rocket, came on with two outs in the seventh and threw eight of his 14 pitches for strikes to get to the ninth inning.
The 23-year-old righthander is 2-2 in 18 games and three starts for the ThunderBolts with a 4.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.
Watts fires scoreless outing
AUGUSTA, N.J. — Justin Watts entered the seventh inning of the Sussex County Miners’ Frontier League matchup with the Florence Y’alls and fired 1.2 innings of scoreless ball in a 6-4 victory.
Watts, a Bryan High School product, struck out two and walked one in the hitless outing for the Miners before being lifted with two outs in the eighth. The former Toronto Blue Jays’ draft pick is 0-4 in 21 relief appearances with Sussex County and Gateway in 2021 with two saves, 24 strikeouts and a 3.38 ERA in 26.2 innings.
