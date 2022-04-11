Willeman fires two scoreless innings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Napoleon grad Zach Willeman made his 2022 season debut Sunday for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A), pitching a pair of scoreless frames in a loss to the Springfield Cardinals.
Willeman, who was traded to the Kansas City Royals’ organization in the offseason to complete a trade, pitched the seventh and eighth innings for the Naturals, walking one and allowing a hit but no runs and throwing 14 of his 22 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old righthander is now 3-2 with three saves, three holds, 59 strikeouts and a 3.62 ERA at the Double-A level including last season.
Miley makes Single-A debut
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — After entering in a rough sixth inning, Bryan product Deylen Miley pitched in his first minor league baseball game Saturday night for the Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a 16-8 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
Miley was signed to a minor league contract in July 2021 by the Houston Astros and pitched for the organization’s Florida League team in August but joined the A-AA-AAA farm system this season. The former Golden Bear came on with two runners on and two outs in the fifth inning down 13-4 and gave up a two-run triple before striking out a batter to end the frame.
Miley, 24, pitched the rest of the way for the Woodpeckers, striking out the side in the sixth inning and finishing with five strikeouts, two walks, a run and two hits allowed in 31 innings of work.
