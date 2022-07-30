SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Napoleon’s Zach Willeman faced four batters, inheriting one, and recorded 1.1 innings of scoreless ball for the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A) on Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Syracuse Mets.
The former Wildcat came on with a runner on first and no outs in the seventh inning and induced a double play with his first pitch. After issuing a walk, Willeman induced a groundout to end the frame before tallying a strikeout and a flyout to start the eighth.
The 26-year-old righty and Kansas City Royals prospect is 2-2 in 17 appearances at the Triple-A level with 19 strikeouts, 16 walks and a 4.21 ERA in 19 innings of work. Including a stint in Double-A to start the season, Willeman is 2-4 with a save, 44 strikeouts and a 5.18 ERA in 41.2 innings across 33 appearances.
Miley dealt defeat
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Bryan grad Deylen Miley was tagged with the loss in his 10th start of the season for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) on Wednesday in a 7-5 loss to the Carolina Mudcats.
Miley, 24, pitched 3.2 innings for Fayetteville, allowing four runs on five hits with four walks while striking out six. The former Golden Bear and current Houston Astros’ farmhand fell to 2-6 on the season, losing his fourth straight decision in a tough month of July (four starts, 0-4, 9.1 innings, nine strikeouts, 11 walks, 11.57 ERA).
Miley is 2-6 overall this season with the Woodpeckers in his first full pro season with a 5.64 ERA, 64 strikeouts and 45 walks in 17 appearances totaling 52.2 innings.
