NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Zach Willeman struck out four in 1.2 scoreless innings of work as part of nine frames from the Double-A Tulsa Drillers’ bullpen in a 6-2 13-inning win over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday.
Willeman, a Napoleon High School product, pitched the fifth inning and two outs in the sixth for the Drillers, issuing two walks and allowing one hit in the outing.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ farmhand is 0-1 in eight appearances with two saves, 17 strikeouts and a 3.86 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched with Tulsa this season.
