TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman picked up his third save of the season for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) on Sunday, pitching a scoreless ninth in the team’s 6-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
The Napoleon and Kent State product allowed two hits and struck out one for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate to lower his season ERA to 3.07.
Willeman, a 25-year-old righthander, is now 3-2 in 27 appearances for the Drillers with three saves and 55 strikeouts in 41 innings of work.
Goose-egg in final frame
JOLIET, Ill. — Layne Schnitz-Paxton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Windy City ThunderBolts on Sunday in a 15-3 independent Frontier League victory over the Joliet Slammers.
Schnitz-Paxton, a Napoleon grad, allowed two hits and a walk but struck out one to round out the effort, firing 21 pitches. The former Toledo Rocket is 2-2 for Windy City with a save in three starts and 20 outings, striking out 34 with a 4.50 season ERA.
