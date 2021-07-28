AUGUSTA, N.J. — Bryan graduate Justin Watts struggled in two innings of relief for the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday in independent Frontier League action, earning the loss in a 7-4 loss to Equipe Quebec.
Watts, a right-handed reliever, allowed four runs on five hits with a strikeout and no walks in the fifth and sixth innings for the Miners. The 27-year-old pitcher and former Toronto Blue Jays draft pick is 0-4 in 15 appearances with two saves this season in the Frontier League with a 4.67 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17.1 innings.
