EASTLAKE — Justin Watts struck out three of the seven batters he faced in 1.1 innings of middle relief for the Lansing Lugnuts (Single-A) on Wednesday in a 10-8 win over the Lake County Captains.

Watts surrendered one run and two base hits in the outing for Lansing, a Toronto Blue Jays’ affiliate. The Bryan High School product, 25, has one save in eight appearances and 10.2 innings for the Lugnuts with a 2.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts with just five walks.

