EASTLAKE — Justin Watts struck out three of the seven batters he faced in 1.1 innings of middle relief for the Lansing Lugnuts (Single-A) on Wednesday in a 10-8 win over the Lake County Captains.
Watts surrendered one run and two base hits in the outing for Lansing, a Toronto Blue Jays’ affiliate. The Bryan High School product, 25, has one save in eight appearances and 10.2 innings for the Lugnuts with a 2.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts with just five walks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.