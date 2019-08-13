DAYTON — Justin Watts allowed a pair of runs in the ninth inning for the Lansing Lugnuts (Single-A) but it was enough for the team to claim a 10-6 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.

Watts, a Bryan High School product, allowed two hits and two runs while striking out one in the outing for the Toronto Blue Jays’ affiliate. The former Golden Bear has a save in 11 outings for Lansing with 18 strikeouts and a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings.

Load comments