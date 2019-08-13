DAYTON — Justin Watts allowed a pair of runs in the ninth inning for the Lansing Lugnuts (Single-A) but it was enough for the team to claim a 10-6 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.
Watts, a Bryan High School product, allowed two hits and two runs while striking out one in the outing for the Toronto Blue Jays’ affiliate. The former Golden Bear has a save in 11 outings for Lansing with 18 strikeouts and a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.