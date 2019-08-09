LANSING, Mich. — Justin Watts retired the side on 17 pitches in the ninth inning, closing the door for the Lansing Lugnuts’ Single-A victory over the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday, 9-5.
Watts, a Bryan High School product, struck out one and induced a pair of flyouts to close out the game for the Lugnuts, an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
The former Golden Bear, 25, has a save in 10 appearances for Lansing with 17 strikeouts and just five walks in 13 innings with a 2.08 ERA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.