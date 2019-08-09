LANSING, Mich. — Justin Watts retired the side on 17 pitches in the ninth inning, closing the door for the Lansing Lugnuts’ Single-A victory over the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday, 9-5.

Watts, a Bryan High School product, struck out one and induced a pair of flyouts to close out the game for the Lugnuts, an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The former Golden Bear, 25, has a save in 10 appearances for Lansing with 17 strikeouts and just five walks in 13 innings with a 2.08 ERA.

