SAN DIEGO — Art Warren pitched well in an eventual loss for the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.
The former Napoleon Wildcat struck out a pair and needed 14 pitches to retire the side following starter Wade Miley. Warren, 28, has now made six appearances with the big league club with one earned run allowed and nine strikeouts over six innings of work.
SEATTLE — Matt Wisler picked up his second hold of the year with the Tampa Bay Rays as a scoreless eighth inning by the Bryan grad was ruined in a 6-5 walk-off loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
Wisler, a righthander for the Rays, retired the side via strikeout and two flyouts on 11 total pitches. The Bryan High School product and 28-year-old reliever has four strikeouts and no runs or hits allowed in three appearances with Tampa following a 1-2 record, 26 strikeouts and a 6.05 ERA in 21 appearances with the San Francisco Giants.
ERIE, Pa. — Former Defiance High School standout Shea Murray picked up his third save of the season with 1.2 innings of scoreless ball for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Thursday in an 8-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves.
Murray, an Ohio State and DHS product, allowed two walks and a hit but struck out a pair in the scoreless outing in the eighth and ninth frames. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ farmhand is 1-0 with three saves and two holds for the Curve with 21 strikeouts and a 1.10 ERA in 16.1 innings.
NILES, Ohio — Deylen Miley earned the start for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, pitching 2.2 innings in a 10-8 win over the State College Spikes on Thursday in the MLB Draft League.
Miley allowed three runs on four hits while striking out three and walking four in the up-and-down outing. The former Bryan High School hardballer is 2-0 in four appearances and two starts with the Scrappers with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts across 11.2 innings.
GRANVILLE, W. Va. — Jeron Williams batted from the ninth spot in the lineup Tuesday for the West Virginia Black Bears but came up big with a pair of hits, including a double, in a 9-5 loss to the Trenton Thunder in MLB Draft League action.
The Archbold product scored a run and drove in a run as well in the setback.
Williams followed up Tuesday’s effort with a base knock and run scored in the Black Bears’ contest on Wednesday against Trenton, a 9-3 victory. The former Bluestreak and Lincoln Trail infielder is hitting .286 in 15 games for West Virginia with 14 hits, seven runs and eight RBIs.
