Warren earns second save
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art Warren earned his second save as a member of the Louisville Bats (Triple-A), closing out a scoreless ninth with three strikeouts in a 6-3 win over the St. Paul Saints on Saturday.
Warren, a Napoleon High School graduate, walked a pair in the hitless and scoreless effort for the Cincinnati Reds’ affiliate. The 28-year-old right hander is now 0-2 with two saves in three opportunities for the Bats, striking out 21 with a 5.23 ERA in nine appearances over 10.1 innings.
Rough outing for Murray
RICHMOND, Va. — Shea Murray faced five batters, retiring one in the sixth inning of the Altoona Curve’s 7-3 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A) on Sunday.
The Defiance High School and Ohio State product allowed two hits, including a home run, while allowing four runs - all unearned. The former Bulldog and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor leaguer has two saves, one hold and a 0-0 record for the Curve in 2021 with 16 strikeouts and a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings.
Williams scores in two games
FREDERICK, Md. — Jeron Williams hit from both the bottom and top of the lineup for the West Virginia Black Bears, scoring runs on both occasions in a pair of weekend games in the MLB Draft League.
Williams, a former Archbold standout, hit ninth in the lineup Saturday in a 13-7 win over the Frederick Keys, recording a hit, an RBI and two runs scored while drawing a pair of walks. In a 9-4 Sunday victory over the Keys, the shortstop hit in the two-spot, and was held 0-for-5 but did score a run and record an RBI.
The former Bluestreak and future Toledo Rocket is hitting .300 in nine games for the Black Bears with nine hits in 30 at-bats with five RBIs and four runs scored.
Miley dominant for Scrappers
NILES — Deylen Miley was dealing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in relief, putting together 2.2 scoreless innings in a 21-6 victory over the State College Spikes on Saturday in MLB Draft League action.
The former Bryan Golden Bear and Bellarmine University pitcher struck out six of the eight batters he faced in the relief outing, without issuing a walk. Miley has yet to allow a run in four innings over two appearances with nine strikeouts.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art Warren earned his second save as a member of the Louisville Bats (Triple-A), closing out a scoreless ninth with three strikeouts in a 6-3 win over the St. Paul Saints on Saturday.
Warren, a Napoleon High School graduate, walked a pair in the hitless and scoreless effort for the Cincinnati Reds’ affiliate. The 28-year-old right hander is now 0-2 with two saves in three opportunities for the Bats, striking out 21 with a 5.23 ERA in nine appearances over 10.1 innings.
RICHMOND, Va. — Shea Murray faced five batters, retiring one in the sixth inning of the Altona Curve’s 7-3 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A) on Sunday.
The Defiance High School and Ohio State product allowed two hits, including a home run, while allowing four runs - all unearned. The former Bulldog and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor leaguer has two saves, one hold and a 0-0 record for the Curve in 2021 with 16 strikeouts and a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings.
FREDERICK, Md. — Jeron Williams hit from both the bottom and top of the lineup for the West Virginia Black Bears, scoring runs on both occasions in a pair of weekend games in the MLB Draft League.
Williams, a former Archbold standout, hit ninth in the lineup Saturday in a 13-7 win over the Frederick Keys, recording a hit, an RBI and two runs scored while drawing a pair of walks. In a 9-4 Sunday victory over the Keys, the shortstop hit in the two-spot, and was held 0-for-5 but did score a run and record an RBI.
The former Bluestreak and future Toledo Rocket is hitting .300 in nine games for the Black Bears with nine hits in 30 at-bats with five RBIs and four runs scored.
NILES — Deylen Miley was dealing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in relief, putting together 2.2 scoreless innings in a 21-6 victory over the State College Spikes on Saturday in MLB Draft League action.
The former Bryan Golden Bear and Bellarmine University pitcher struck out six of the eight batters he faced in the relief outing, without issuing a walk. Miley has yet to allow a run in four innings over two appearances with nine strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.