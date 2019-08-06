NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Art Warren picked up his 14th save in 16 opportunities for the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A), recording a two-out save while coming on with the bases loaded to shut the door on a 3-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday.

The Napoleon High School and Ashland University product lowered his season ERA to 1.38 for the Travelers with a 2-1 record and 34 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.

