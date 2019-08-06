NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Art Warren picked up his 14th save in 16 opportunities for the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A), recording a two-out save while coming on with the bases loaded to shut the door on a 3-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday.
The Napoleon High School and Ashland University product lowered his season ERA to 1.38 for the Travelers with a 2-1 record and 34 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.