Warren closes out win
LOUISVILLE — Napoleon graduate Art Warren earned his first save as a member of the Louisville Bats (Triple-A) on Thursday, capping off a scoreless ninth inning in a 6-3 win over the St. Paul Saints.
Warren, a former Wildcat and Ashland University hurler, struck out two of the five batters he faced in the ninth inning as two Saints reached base via errors by the Bats before inducing a groundout to end the game.
The 28-year-old Cincinnati Reds’ farmhand is now 0-2 in eight appearances with the Bats with a save, 18 strikeouts and a 5.79 ERA in 9.1 total innings.
Murray efficient in second save
RICHMOND, Va. — Shea Murray faced three batters in the ninth inning, striking out two, as the righty earned his second save of the season for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Thursday to preserve a 4-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, threw 15 of his 23 pitches for strikes in a spotless ninth inning of work. The scoreless outing lowered the Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect’s ERA to 1.64 on the year with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings across eight appearances.
Willeman fans three in relief
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Zach Willeman had an up-and-down outing Thursday for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) but things ended on a positive note with a 7-6 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
Willeman faced seven batters in 1.2 innings of work for the Drillers, a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate. The former Napoleon Wildcat and Kent State Golden Flash allowed two hits and two runs in the seventh and eighth inning but also struck out three without issuing a walk.
Willeman, 25, is 0-1 with two saves and two holds in 10 appearances with Tulsa, bearing a 4.40 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.
Williams draws walk
TRENTON, N.J. — Archbold grad Jeron Williams was hitless in three at-bats for the West Virginia Black Bears but drew a walk in Thursday’s 8-1 win over the Trenton Thunder in MLB Draft League action.
Williams, who enters the league after two years at Lincoln Trail Junior College and will transfer to the University of Toledo, is now hitting .381 in seven games and 21 at-bats for the Black Bears with eight hits, a run scored and three RBIs.
Goonan fans three in save No. 1
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jack Goonan issued a pair of walks but struck out three for the State College Spikes to earn the save on Wednesday in a 6-4 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in a MLB Draft League contest.
The former Ayersville Pilot, Virginia Tech Hokie and Mercyhurst Laker has made two scoreless and hitless appearances for the Spikes with five strikeouts and three walks.
