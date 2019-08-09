NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Art Warren pitched a pair of solid innings for the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A), helping close the door on a 4-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday.
The former Napoleon standout allowed four hits and one run in the eighth and ninth innings combined while striking out three without a walk.
Warren, a Seattle Mariners’ prospect, is 2-1 in 26 appearances with 14 saves in 16 chances, tallying a 1.61 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 28 total innings of work.
