FRISCO, Texas — Art Warren slammed the door for a four-out save Sunday night for the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A), striking out three of the five batters he faced as Arkansas defeated the Frisco RoughRiders, 3-2.
Warren, a Napoleon graduate, picked up his 13th save in 15 opportunities with three strikeouts, a walk and no hits allowed. Warren struck out Andretty Cordero with a runner on third up 3-2 to end the eighth before striking out the last two batters he faced in the ninth.
The former Wildcat and current Seattle Mariners’ farmhand is 2-1 in 23 outings with the Travelers with a miniscule 1.48 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.
