LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art Warren surrendered the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Louisville Bats (Triple-A), suffering the loss in a 2-1 defeat to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday.
The Napoleon High School graduate and Cincinnati Reds’ farmhand allowed two hits and struck out one in the inning of work for Louisville. Warren now has a 4.50 ERA in two appearances and two innings of work for the Bats with four strikeouts.
