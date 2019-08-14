NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Art Warren struck out a pair of batters in the ninth inning for the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A) on Monday, picking up his 15th save in a 3-0 shutout win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
Warren, a Napoleon High School product, allowed a pair of hits in the outing for Arkansas without issuing a walk. The former Wildcat and current Seattle Mariners’ farmhand is 2-1 in 27 appearances for the Travelers with 15 saves in 17 tries, 39 strikeouts and a 1.55 ERA in 29 innings.
