Murray fans three in setback
ALTOONA, Pa. — Shea Murray struck out three over two innings of work for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Sunday in an 8-7 loss to the Harrisburg Senators.
The Defiance High School and Ohio State product allowed two hits and one run over the seventh and eighth innings combined for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate. Murray allowed a two-out double in the seventh before earning a strikeout to end the frame before a leadoff walk in the eighth. The former Bulldog struck out consecutive batters then allowed an RBI single and an inning-ending groundout.
Murray is 3-0 in 23 games for Altoona with three saves in six chances, three holds, 36 strikeouts and a 3.45 ERA in 28.2 innings.
Willeman dealt defeat
TULSA, Okla. — Despite striking out a pair of batters, Zach Willeman was tagged with the loss in a two-inning relief outing on Friday for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) in a 4-3 10-inning loss to the Midland RockHounds.
Willeman, a Napoleon High School and Kent State product, retired the side in the top of the ninth. With a runner at second to start the 10th inning, Willeman allowed a leadoff single and a one-out grounder that scored a runner from third before the Drillers were held scoreless in the bottom of the 10th.
The 25-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers prospect is 1-2 with two saves and three holds in 21 games along with 39 strikeouts and a 3.56 ERA in 30.1 innings.
Wildcat grad pitches scoreless ninth
CRESTWOOD, Ill. — Layne Schnitz-Paxton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the independent Frontier League Windy City ThunderBolts on Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers.
The Napoleon High School and Toledo grad did not allow a walk or hit in the inning, his third straight scoreless relief outing in the last week. Schnitz-Paxton is 1-2 in 14 games and three starts with Windy City with a 5.93 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched.
Watts fires zeroes
AUGUSTA, N.J. — Justin Watts helped salvage a loss for the Sussex County Miners, pitching two scoreless frames in a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday in Frontier League action.
Watts, a Bryan High School grad, struck out three for the Miners with one hit and one walk allowed over the eighth and ninth frames. The former Toronto Blue Jays draft pick is 0-4 in 17 relief outings with two saves this season for Sussex County with a 3.98 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20.1 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.