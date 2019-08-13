LOWELL, Mass. — Shay Smiddy tied his longest outing of the season for the Hudson Valley Renegades (Single-A), allowing one inning over 3.1 frames in a 5-1 win over the Lowell Spinners on Sunday.
Smiddy struck out a pair and scattered four hits in the start for the Renegades, a Tampa Bay Rays’ affiliate. The start was his first of the season. Smiddy is 2-0 with two saves in 11 appearances with 22 strikeouts and a 0.78 ERA in 23 innings.
