FISHKILL, N.Y. — Shay Smiddy continued his torrid professional start for the Hudson Valley Renegades (Single-A), lowering his season ERA to 0.48 with 2.2 scoreless innings on Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the West Virginia Black Bears.

Smiddy, a Defiance High School product, allowed two hits in the scoreless appearance with three strikeouts and a pair of walks. The former Bulldog and current Tampa Bay Rays’ farmhand has a 2-0 record and a save in nine outings for Hudson Valley with 20 strikeouts in 18.2 innings.

