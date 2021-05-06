TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman made his first minor league appearance since 2019 on Tuesday on Opening Day for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers, pitching 1.1 innings of a 4-3 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Willeman, a Napoleon and Kent State product, did not pitch in the 2020 season but pitched the final 1.1 innings on Tuesday, striking out two of the four batters he faced.

