SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Napoleon grad Zach Willeman pitched the final two innings on Wednesday for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, closing out an 8-5 win over the Wichita Wind Surge.

Willeman allowed one run and three hits across the eighth and ninth innings, striking out three and issuing one walk. The former Wildcat and current Kansas City Royals’ prospect has a 2.25 ERA and three strikeouts over four innings and two appearances with the Naturals.

