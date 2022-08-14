DAYTON — Art Warren made his third rehab appearance for the Single-A Dayton Dragons on Sunday and fourth overall since being sidelined with an injury in July.
Warren, a Napoleon High School product, pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Dayton in a 7-5 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday, retiring the side in order on 11 pitches with one strikeout.
The former Wildcat and current Cincinnati Reds’ reliever has made four one-inning appearances, three with Dayton and one with Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 6, with no runs allowed, two hits and one walk. The 29-year-old righty is 2-3 with the Reds in 31 appearances with three saves, 30 strikeouts and a 6.91 ERA in 28.2 innings before being placed on the injured list on July 4 with a right flexor pronator strain.
Willeman pitches twice in Toledo
TOLEDO — Napoleon native Zach Willeman made a pair of appearances close to home for the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A) with two outings at the Toledo Mud Hens.
The first on Aug. 9 saw Willeman allow one walk and one hit in a scoreless inning of work in Omaha’s 5-4 loss while the 27-year-old reliever struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss on Thursday.
The Kansas City Royals’ prospect is 2-2 with Triple-A Omaha with 23 strikeouts and a 4.70 ERA in 23 innings of work across 21 appearances.
Miley falters late in relief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Bryan’s Deylen Miley was tagged with his first blown save on Sunday for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) after allowing two runs and two hits in four innings of relief in a 6-4 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks.
Miley, a 24-year-old righthander, came on for the sixth inning and tallied three straight scoreless innings as the game went into the ninth with Fayetteville up 3-1. A leadoff single reached third after two wild pitches before a pair of walks loaded the bases. The Bryan product then allowed a two-run, two-out single on an 0-2 count to tie the ballgame.
The Houston Astros’ farmhand is 3-6 in 11 starts and 20 appearances for the Woodpeckers with 79 strikeouts and a 5.35 ERA in 65.2 innings of work.
Schnitz-Paxton solid in relief
CRESTWOOD, Ill. — Layne Schnitz-Paxton pitched 1.1 innings of relief for the Windy City ThunderBolts in Frontier League action on Saturday in a 5-4 10-inning win over the Schaumburg Boomers.
Schnitz-Paxton, a Napoleon High School and University of Toledo product, came on for the final out of the eighth inning before pitching the ninth. The former Wildcat issued a two-out walk that scored on a two-error play to allow an unearned run with no hits while striking out a pair in the inning.
The 24-year-old righthander has made 29 relief appearances for the independent league ThunderBolts with a 3-4 record, eight saves, 32 strikeouts and a 1.26 ERA in 28.2 innings of work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.