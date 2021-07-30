Murray moves to 3-0
ALTOONA, Pa. — Shea Murray was tagged with a blown save but picked up the victory for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) in a 7-6 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, led off the eighth inning with a walk but recorded a strikeout and flyout before back-to-back singles led to a game-tying run. Murray escaped the inning in a tie before Altoona scored in the bottom of the eighth to retake the lead.
The 27-year-old reliever is 3-0 in 22 appearances for the Curve with three saves in six tries and six holds, striking out 33 with a 3.38 ERA in 26.2 innings this year.
Willeman pitches scoreless ninth
TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman struck out two of the five batters he faced in the ninth inning for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A), putting a clean frame together on Wednesday in a 12-2 win over the Midland RockHounds.
Willeman, a Napoleon graduate, allowed one hit and one walk in the outing for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate. The former Wildcat and 19th-round draft pick is 1-1 this year with two saves in 20 appearances for Tulsa with a 3.81 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 28.1 innings of work.
Schnitz-Paxton earns first win
JOLIET, Ill. — In a game with runs at a premium, Layne Schnitz-Paxton’s seven batters faced in two innings was enough to earn the Napoleon grad the win in the Windy City ThunderBolts’ 2-0 victory over the Joliet Slammers in independent Frontier League action on Wednesday.
Schnitz-Paxton, a recent University of Toledo grad, struck out a pair in the two scoreless frames, throwing 16 of his 26 pitches for strikes.
The victory is Schnitz-Paxton’s first for Windy City with a 1-2 record in 13 games and three starts this season with a 6.13 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29.1 innings of work.
