Baseball-carousel.jpg

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Shea Murray came on for the seventh inning of a 16-10 win by the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A) on Wednesday against the St. Paul Saints.

Murray, a Defiance High School grad, allowed six runs in the frame on three hits, but none of the runs were earned, with baserunners reaching via error, two walks, fielder’s choice and a hit by pitch with a pair of two-run singles allowed in the seventh.

Murray has made six appearances with the Indians, a Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate, tallying a 12.71 ERA and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Willeman fires two scoreless frames

MIDLAND, Texas — Napoleon grad Zach Willeman was tagged with a blown save, pitching two innings without being credited for a run for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 2-1 loss to the Midland RockHounds on Thursday.

Willeman, 26, came on for the eighth inning up 1-0 with runners on first and second and allowed a bunt single to load the bases. The former Wildcat induced a double play that allowed a run to score before ending the frame with a strikeout. Willeman then retired the side in the ninth with two more punchouts.

The Kansas City Royals’ prospect is 0-2 with a save and a 5.16 ERA in 16 appearances for the Naturals with 25 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments