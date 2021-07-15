Murray caps win for Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. — Defiance product Shea Murray pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out a 10-3 win for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the minor leagues’ return to the diamond on Wednsday.
Murray, a Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect, struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth inning, throwing nine of 13-pitches for strikes. The 6-6 reliever, 27, is 2-0 with three saves and two holds in 19 total appearances with Altoona along with 31 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA in 23.1 innings.
Watts traded in Frontier League
Former Bryan High School pitcher and Toronto Blue Jays' draft pick Justin Watts is continuing his baseball career with the independent Frontier League.
Watts has made 11 appearances in relief for the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, Ill., tallying two saves and an 0-3 record with nine strikeouts and a 3.37 ERA in 10.2 innings of work. Watts was traded from the Grizzlies to the Sussex County (N.J.) Miners on Tuesday to complete a previous trade.
The 6-3 righthander, 28, was 7-4 in three minor league seasons in the Blue Jays organization after being drafted in the 37th round in 2017. Watts was 7-4 overall in 49 appearances and three starts with three saves, five holds, 104 strikeouts and a 3.04 ERA in 83 total innings.
Napoleon grad pitches in Frontier League
CRESTWOOD, Ill. -- After concluding his collegiate career with the University of Toledo, Napoleon grad Layne Schnitz-Paxton is continuing his pitching career with the independent Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League.
Schnitz-Paxton, 23, made his most recent appearance in a 5-3 loss to the Southern Illinois Miners on Tuesday, walking one in one inning of work. The former Wildcat and 6-3 righty is 0-2 in eight games and three starts with Windy City with a 7.78 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19.2 innings of work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.